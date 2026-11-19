Ten-year-old Caspian Stokes makes history as the youngest soloist in Salute to Youth, joining Alvin Gao and others for the Utah Symphony concert at Maurice Abravanel Hall.

The Utah Symphony announced that ten-year-old Caspian Stokes has officially joined the roster of Salute to Youth soloists for the upcoming performance. This historic appointment makes Stokes the youngest bassist in the event's entire history, surpassing a record previously held by his older brother. The announcement was relayed to Stokes while he was sitting in his homeroom at Morningside Elementary in Holladay, prompting an emotional reaction from the young student.

Historic Achievement for Young Bassist Stokes

Caspian Stokes received the life-changing news via the school intercom after his mother contacted the administrator. He described jumping out of his seat and crying tears of excitement upon hearing that he had made the cut to perform on the stage at Maurice Abravanel Hall in downtown Salt Lake City. The double bassist emphasized that beating his brother Aristotle's previous record for the youngest bassist was the coolest part of the achievement.

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The Salute to Youth concert features five selected soloists who will perform with the Utah Symphony. Alongside ten-year-old Caspian Stokes, the lineup includes fourteen-year-old harpist Sonnet Wilson, fourteen-year-old violinist Isaac Beus, sixteen-year-old cellist Ella Johnson, and sixteen-year-old pianist Alvin Gao. Each musician represents a different instrument and age group, showcasing a wide range of talent across the region.

Alvin Gao's Journey with Piano and Science

Sixteen-year-old Alvin Gao, a student at Hillcrest High, returns to the Salute to Youth stage with a deepened appreciation for his instrument. He jokes that his initial desire to play piano stemmed from wanting to be better than his brother, but now views it as a vital creative outlet. Gao practices for two or three hours daily and recently completed a three-week intensive program at the Juilliard School, which broadened his musical horizons.

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Beyond music, Gao has developed a strong interest in astrophysics and has been reading Neil deGrasse Tyson's book Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. He notes that the team-oriented nature of orchestral and chamber music has helped him in designing science experiments and conducting research. He currently balances his time between the mountains of his home and the rigorous demands of his musical studies.

Stokes Family Tradition and Musical Commitment

Caspian Stokes comes from a family with a deep musical background, with four members including his dad, older brother Aristotle, and younger sister all playing the double bass. Standing at four feet eight inches, Stokes acknowledges that his instrument is taller than he is, but he remains committed to the practice. He wakes around six-thirty in the morning for a forty-five-minute practice session before school and practices again for forty-five minutes after returning home.

Aristotle Stokes provided crucial advice and help with the audition piece during the rigorous selection process. Now, Caspian prepares to open the concert with the first movement of the Capuzzi Double Bass Concerto, a dramatic piece he has worked on for two years. His routine also includes downtime playing video games like The Legend of Zelda and Fortnite, talking with friends and family.

Upcoming Concert Details and Program

The Salute to Youth concert, sponsored by the Deseret News, will take place on Wednesday night at Maurice Abravanel Hall. The program features significant classical works, with Alvin Gao closing the evening with Prokofiev's Piano Concerto No. 2, a piece he began learning roughly a year ago. Caspian Stokes will open the performance, setting the tone for the evening's showcase of young talent.

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The event highlights the dedication of these young musicians and their families, who have invested years of practice and support to reach this stage. From the historical significance of Stokes' record-breaking age to Gao's dual passion for science and music, the concert offers a glimpse into the next generation of artistic excellence in Utah. The audience can expect a performance that blends youthful energy with professional-level musicianship.