Casper Reboot Brings Back the Friendly Ghost

A new take on the classic ghost story, with Devon Sawa reprising his role as Casper and a star-studded cast.

Casper , the friendly ghost , is back on the big screen! The beloved 1995 adaptation of the classic ghost story is getting a reboot, with a star-studded cast bringing the beloved characters to life. This time, the story takes a slightly different turn, focusing more on Casper 's relationships with his three uncles, who are determined to keep their spooky mansion all to themselves.

Casper, of course, falls head over heels for a human girl named Kat, but their budding romance faces numerous obstacles thanks to his mischievous relatives. The uncles are willing to go to great lengths to ensure that the house remains in their ghostly grasp. \Meanwhile, the film also features the return of the original voice actor, Devon Sawa, who reprises his iconic role as Casper. Sawa has spoken openly about his experience in the original film, admitting that he believes he was not very good in it. He shared this sentiment during an interview on a podcast in 2022, stating that he was terrible in the movie despite its status as a childhood treasure for many. The reboot also features a talented ensemble cast, including some familiar faces from the world of Hollywood. The film promises to be a fun and entertaining take on the classic story, with plenty of scares, laughs, and heartwarming moments





usweekly / 🏆 390. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Casper Reboot Devon Sawa Friendly Ghost Comedy Horror Movie

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chiefs Back to Back to Back Super Bowl: A Familiar Foe AwaitsThe Kansas City Chiefs are headed to their third consecutive Super Bowl after defeating the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling AFC Championship game. This sets up a rematch against the Philadelphia Eagles, who they previously defeated in Super Bowl 57. The Chiefs also announced the hiring of David Higdon as their new Executive Vice President of Communications.

Read more »

The Devil in the White City Movie Reboot: DiCaprio and Scorsese Back On BoardAfter years of development hell, Martin Scorsese's adaptation of Erik Larson's 'The Devil in the White City' is back on track with Leonardo DiCaprio in talks to star. The project has faced numerous setbacks, including a shift from film to television, but now 20th Century Studios is reviving the story of architect Daniel Burnham and serial killer H.H. Holmes.

Read more »

Netflix to soothe America back to sleep with Little House On The Prairie rebootDid you know people streamed 220 million hours of Little House On The Prairie last year? Netflix apparently does.

Read more »

‘Little House on the Prairie' star fires back at Megyn Kelly over ‘woke' reboot commentFormer Fox News host Megyn Kelly warned Netflix not to 'woke-ify' its 'Little House on the Prairie' reboot, and star Melissa Gilbert responded.

Read more »

Megyn Kelly Threatens to 'Ruin' Little House on the Prairie Reboot, Melissa Gilbert Hits BackFormer Fox News host Megyn Kelly warned Netflix against 'woke-ifying' the upcoming reboot of 'Little House on the Prairie,' prompting a sharp response from original star Melissa Gilbert.

Read more »

Zach Cregger to Reboot Resident Evil, Bringing Horror Back to FranchiseZach Cregger, director of the acclaimed horror film Barbarian, is set to direct a reboot of the Resident Evil franchise. Studios are eager to be involved, hoping Cregger's success with Barbarian, which captured the tension and dread of classic horror, will revitalize the Resident Evil movies that have largely strayed from the source material. The new film aims to be more faithful to the games, focusing on the horror elements that made the series so popular.

Read more »