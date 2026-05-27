Cason Wallace Gives OKC Thunder Big Boost Off Bench in Game 5 Win

Oklahoma City was shorthanded for its pivotal Game 5, and it got a much-needed boost from one of its young guards. On Tuesday night, the Thunder secured a Game

May 24, 2026; San Antonio, Texas, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace moves the ball in the fourth quarter against the San Antonio Spurs during game four of the western conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Frost Bank Center.

Mandatory Credit: Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images | Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images Oklahoma City was shorthanded for its pivotal Game 5, and it got a much-needed boost from one of its young guards.over the San Antonio Spurs in the Western Conference Finals to capture a 3-2 lead. Now one game away from getting back to the NBA Finals, the Thunder’s Game 5 performance was one of the most inspiring of the season.also had big nights, some other key contributors flew under the radar.

Among the most impactful for the Thunder on Tuesday was Cason Wallace. Although he didn’t have a big scoring night or spend the night making highlights, Wallace’s impact throughout Game 5 was crucial to Oklahoma City’s success. Being a disruptor all night and causing issues for the Spurs’ backcourt, Wallace’s four deflections reflected his presence on that end of the floor.

Wallace finished the night with a full stat sheet, adding seven points, four rebounds, five assists, two steals and two blocks. His four stocks in Game 5 matched his most in a single game this postseason. Beyond his all-around numbers, his impact was still clear without needing to look at the box score.

A steadying presence for the Thunder in his third season, Wallace has continued to be a reliable secondary ball handler when needed and always plays within himself to the benefit of his team. Playing the third-most minutes of any Thunder player with just over 31 minutes on the court, Wallace’s +29 was the best plus-minus of anyone in Game 5.

Being able to consistently make an impact off the bench without needing the ball in his hands and without even needing to score is such a huge luxury for the Thunder, especially in their shorthanded form. As Oklahoma City looks ahead to Game 6, getting these types of contributions from someone off the bench will continue to be massive as the team looks to make it back to the NBA Finals.

It won’t be easy for the Thunder to replicate this performance in San Antonio, but if Wallace and others can bring another 48 minutes of impactful play, the Thunder should be able to come back to Oklahoma City with another trophy in their hands. Regardless of what happens in Game 6, Wallace’s contributions in Game 5 at least helped the Thunder take a 3-2 lead. Ivan is a sports media student at Oklahoma State University.

He has covered the OKC Thunder since 2022 and covers OSU athletics for The O’Colly.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The OKC Thunder Must Keep Home-Court Advantage With A Game 5 WinGame 5 could easily be the bout that decides the series for the Thunder. The Oklahoma City Thunder are heading back to OKC, as they prepare for Game 5 of the W

Read more »

TONIGHT: Spurs, Thunder locked in playoff chess battle heading into Game 5It's like Victor Wembanyama has been here before.Dec. 28, 2024, was a cold and drizzly morning in New York. Wembanyama had some spare time before the San Antonio Spurs' charter flight would leave for Minnesota that after

Read more »

Spurs vs. Thunder Prediction, Odds and Best Prop Bets for NBA Playoffs Game 5It doesn’t get much bigger than Game 5 in a 2-2 series! The Western Conference Finals between the San Antonio Spurs and Oklahoma City Thunder could end up goin

Read more »

Thunder vs. Spurs Opening Odds for Game 6 (San Antonio Favored to Force a Game 7)Victor Wembanyama and the San Antonio Spurs have their backs against the wall heading into Game 6 of the Western Conference Finals, as they need to win back-to-

Read more »