Cason Wallace Focused on 'Getting Better' Aimed Extension Eligibility

The Oklahoma City Thunder should extend Cason Wallace this summer, but he is only focused on getting better.

Apr 27, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace against the Phoenix Suns during game four of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Mortgage Matchup Center.

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images While the Oklahoma City Thunder did not repeat as champions, Cason Wallace still had a banner year. The defensive ace landed on the second team All-Defensive squad after leading the league in steals. He stepped into the Thunder's best point-of-attack defender on a loaded roster littered with defensive talent.

Then, when the postseason rolled around, he put together his most impressive display of playoff basketball yet. In 15 games this postseason, Wallace averaged 8.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 2.6 stocks and shot a jaw-dropping 48% from 3-point land on 4.1 attempts a night from downtown. Now, the No. 10 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft is extension eligible this offseason.

With just $7.4 million owed to him in the 2026-27 season before hitting restricted free agency next summer unless the two sides come to terms on a new deal. The Thunder have rarely let players hit restricted free agency and should prioritize inking Wallace to a long-term pact this summer. At Sunday's exit interview, the Kentucky product was asked about his ability to go to the table with top decision maker Sam Presti and hammer out a new contract.

That isn't Wallace's focus.

"I love the Thunder. But I'm more focused on getting better this summer and being able to go back out there and compete," Wallace explained.

"... I'm not money driven. I want to compete, that's the main focus of me. So whether I get paid this summer or not, you know, I'm going to get better because that's what I have to do to stay in this league.

" Wallace is taking a mature approach to this summer. Regardless of if his agent and the team come to terms on an extension or not, his goal individually must be to improve. No matter if that is to impress teams ahead of restricted free agency next summer, make his potential new deal look grand, and most importantly, round out his game for his future deals.

At just 22 years old, even if the two sides hammer out a long-term pact this summer, he will be up for a new deal right in his prime, where he can cash in again. One of the areas that Wallace might be able to improve on is rounding out his offensive game. This season, while his efficiency declined, he did have a fantastic stretch as the team's lead offensive driver due to injuries from Feb. 23-27.

He averaged 20 points, six assists, four rebounds and two stocks per game while shooting 50% from the floor and the exact same mark from distance. Doing it off the dribble, driving to the rim and creating his own shot. This was the most impressive stretch of Wallace's career tapping into his point guard background and potentially shows flashes of what he can do in the future.

"That was a fun point in time. That was fun having the ball and just being able to showcase my game and just do what the team needed me to do to win. That's what it's all about at the end of the day is just going out there and trying to win, so I look at those clips and think about that," Wallace laughed while reflecting on that string of four games.

Time will tell if Wallace can even handle a larger role on the offensive end. If he simply flushes out his catch-and-shoot ability from beyond the arc to couple with his elite defense, then he will quickly become one of the most impactful role players in the league.

It would behoove the Thunder to ink Wallace now, as next summer not only does Shai Gilgeous-Alexander see his extension kick in, but Oklahoma City becomes eligible to extend Ajay Mitchell and Jared McCain. On top of the gamble that perhaps the defensive ace does enjoy a breakout season and skyrocket the price tag. Rylan Stiles is a credentialed media member covering the Oklahoma City Thunder.

He hosts the Locked On Thunder Podcast, and is Lead Beat Writer for Inside the Thunder. Rylan is also an award-winning play-by-play broadcaster for the Oklahoma Sports Network.





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