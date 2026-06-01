Casio's classic watches are making a comeback as people seek simpler alternatives to smartwatches. The Japanese tech firm's recent fourth-quarter results show a significant increase in operating profits, driven in large part by the success of its Casio timepieces, which sport the aesthetics of the company's '80s watches.

Casio 's Classic Watches Make a Comeback as People Seek Simpler Alternatives to Smartwatches . The Japanese tech firm's recent fourth-quarter results show a significant increase in operating profits, driven in large part by the success of its Casio timepieces, which sport the aesthetics of the company's '80s watches.

These modern versions of classic-looking gadgets are winning over buyers with their affordability, simplicity, and stylish retro looks, especially compared to smartwatches. Casio's classic watches are simpler to use, less likely to eat up time with distracting interfaces and apps, and more affordable, with prices starting at around $29. The charging piece is also a major advantage, with some models running for up to seven years on a single battery.

The cool factor of these watches is also a major selling point, with their bold, eye-catching retro designs standing out in a sea of screen-based smartwatches. Casio's classic watches have been featured in popular shows and movies, making them style icons in the realm of timepieces. Wearing a classic digital watch like a Casio marks the wearer as someone who appreciates earlier, simpler technologies, and it can make for a great talking point at parties





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Casio Classic Watches Smartwatches Simple Alternatives Retro Designs

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