Cashman Unfazed by Stroman's Absence, Keeps Trade Door Open

New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman addresses Marcus Stroman's decision to skip the first two days of spring training and the team's potential trade plans.

Brian Cashman, the general manager of the New York Yankees , addressed the recent absence of starting pitcher Marcus Stroman from the first two days of spring training workouts. Stroman's decision, while within his rights according to the current collective bargaining agreement, sparked some speculation about his role on the team. Cashman, however, remained calm and collected, emphasizing Stroman's professionalism and his understanding of the demands of being a Major League pitcher.

He stated that Stroman is in good shape and arrived for his physicals, missing nothing substantial. While acknowledging Stroman's desire to start, Cashman pointed out the team's current depth chart, placing Stroman as the sixth starter. A potential trade scenario is on the table, particularly given Stroman's $18 million salary and the Yankees' desire to explore roster improvements. Cashman did not rule out the possibility of Stroman starting if injuries arise, similar to Luis Gil's role last season. The team is open to various possibilities and will evaluate their options as spring training progresses





