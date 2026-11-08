Cash Withdrawals Hit Record Levels as Britons Heed Be Ready Advice

Link data shows ATM withdrawals averaging close to £110 as UK savers follow government advice to stockpile essentials and cash for emergencies.

Savers across the UK are following ministers' advice to hoard more banknotes in case of widespread disruption from emergencies. Latest figures from Link, which connects the national network of 40,000 cash machines, show cash withdrawals running at record levels on some days. Graham Mott, Link's director of strategy, said people visiting an ATM are taking out an extra bit of cash, with average withdrawals approaching £110.

Typically, people take about £90 when they withdraw cash, so the rise represents a noticeable shift in behaviour. The trend is linked to the Government's Be Ready campaign, which urges every household to stockpile three days' essentials to cope with a crisis caused by war, cyber attacks or a natural disaster.

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How Cash Withdrawals Are Rising Under Be Ready

Cash withdrawals are rising because households are acting on official guidance to keep notes and coins at home. Link reports that the average amount taken from cash machines is now approaching £110, compared with a typical withdrawal of about £90.

The public also appears to be taking on board advice to have notes and coins on hand in case electronic payment systems or cash machines fail. Mott described the change as people taking an extra bit of cash each time they visit an ATM, rather than a single large surge in one day.

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The total amount of cash withdrawn in the week to November 2 reached £1.53billion. That figure was £16million higher than the same period last year, even though there were 1.5million fewer transactions over the same comparison.

Government and Critics Offer Opposing Views

Defence Secretary Wes Streeting has said the public's response to the alert has been encouraging. He said he had begun stockpiling tins, bottles of water and other essentials weeks ago, and added that he is trying to lead by example.

Lord Hannan, head of the Institute of Economic Affairs, has taken a different view. He said Britain is not a country on the brink of catastrophe and argued that the government should not be encouraging people to panic.

Link's own research points to a longer-term picture. Mott said cash and ATM use is declining over time, but noted that people like to use cash for budgeting and that notes and coins are tactile. He added that cash may not be king for everyone, but it remains an important part of a healthy, resilient payment system.

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Retail Demand and the Long-Term Cash Decline

Retailers have already seen strong demand for emergency supplies. Sales of bottled water, loo rolls and wind-up radios have soared since the alert was issued, and online retailer Ocado temporarily ran out of some tinned soups.

The surge contrasts with the wider decline in cash use. The volume of ATM transactions fell to 1.3 billion last year, down from 3.2billion a decade ago, as people switched to paying with contactless cards or via mobile phones. The number of ATM machines has also slumped from more than 70,000 over the same period as banks shut thousands of branches.

Even so, £76billion in cash was taken in 832million withdrawals last year. A recent Link survey found that 61 per cent of people had used an ATM in the past fortnight, with the heaviest users in rural areas and among the elderly.