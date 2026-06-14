'Cash Is Trash': Robert Kiyosaki Doubles Down on Bitcoin, Ethereum and Gold

'Rich Dad Poor Dad' Author Robert Kiyosaki Believes Gold, Silver, Bitcoin, and Ethereum win long term.

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U.Today is not liable for any financial losses incurred while trading cryptocurrencies. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions. We believe that all content is accurate as of the date of publication, but certain offers mentioned may no longer be available. Kiyosaki began with a question to his followers, asking them what the value of a trillion dollars is.

"How much is a $trillion? " Kiyosaki asked. This, he answered, saying,"A trillion is a 1 with 12 zeros after it, $1,000,000,000,000," adding that if someone spent $1 every minute, it would take approximately 34,000 years to spend $1 trillion.

June 12, 2026 Explaining his point further, the Rich Dad Poor Dad author claimed that the U.S. Federal Reserve and Treasury can effectively create trillions of dollars in a very short period of time:"It takes the Fed and US Treasury less than a minute to print $1 trillion. Get the picture?

"stated this to illustrate what he sees as the ongoing erosion of purchasing power for those holding large amounts of cash. "Savers of dollars are losers," he said, adding that"Cash is trash. " The"Rich Dad Poor Dad" author has continuously held the belief that fiat currencies lose value over time due to inflation and monetary expansion.

Instead of keeping wealth in cash, Kiyosaki urged his followers to consider other assets, advocating for gold, silver, Bitcoin andwas moving into a zone historically associated with bottom formation, but the on-chain structure still points to capitulation rather than confirmation.has rebounded from a low near $59,000 reached on June 5, analysts maintain that a price bounce alone is necessary but insufficient, as signals suggest an oversold market rather than a regime change. ETH is currently trading about 67% below its previous all-time high and has entered an area of extreme oversold conditions.

Binance recently recorded a new all-time high in Ethereum Open Interest as traders positioned ahead of the next price move. Unchained Summit and VIFC Da Nang Convene Strategic Dialogue on Positioning Da Nang as Southeast Asia's Next Digital Finance Hub





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