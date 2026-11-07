Cash App and Chewy Cut Ties With Jennifer Welch Podcast Amid Backlash

Major brands including Cash App, Chewy, Boll & Branch, and Lola Blankets ended sponsorships of Jennifer Welch's podcast following controversy over remarks made in the November 5 episode.

Four major consumer brands, including Cash App and Chewy, have officially terminated their advertising relationships with conservative commentator Jennifer Welch's podcast. The decision to sever ties comes in direct response to significant public backlash regarding content from a recent episode. Company statements and customer service messages shared online confirm that these entities no longer sponsor or advertise the show. The move highlights the growing pressure on corporations to align their marketing budgets with strict content standards regarding political discourse.

Brand Statements And Sponsorship Withdrawals

Cash App explicitly condemned violence in its official announcement regarding the sponsorship cut. The financial technology company stated on X that it does not condone violence of any kind and is no longer a sponsor of the podcast. This declaration was made in response to a user who tagged the company and called for a boycott over its previous sponsorship of the controversial episode. The statement underscores the brand's commitment to distancing itself from rhetoric perceived as inciting hostility.

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Chewy, the prominent pet supply retailer, also confirmed its withdrawal in a customer service response shared by X user Val Candee. A Chewy representative clarified that the company is no longer affiliated with or sponsoring the I've Had It podcast. The message emphasized that the brand's focus remains on the health and happiness of pets and the people who love them. This clarification was designed to reassure customers who may have felt uncomfortable with the political content previously promoted by the show.

Lola Blankets similarly announced that it no longer works with the show, according to a response shared by X user CaraGrace23. The user noted that a friend had contacted the company to inquire about the sponsorship status. Meanwhile, Boll & Branch, a luxury bedding manufacturer, publicly ruled out future advertising with the podcast. While the specific timing of the sponsorship endings varied across companies, the collective action signals a coordinated retreat from the platform amidst the ongoing controversy.

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The Controversial Episode And Host Reactions

The corporate withdrawals follow the release of the November 5 episode titled Drinking MAGA Tears. During this episode, hosts Welch and Sullivan were discussing social media posts that mocked conservative positions on abortion, vaccines, and transgender issues. The conversation took a sharp turn when they reached a specific comment regarding Kirk. Before reading the comment aloud, Welch praised the people writing the posts and remarked that their jokes made her feel patriotic.

The hosts' reaction to the content sparked immediate criticism and subsequent brand departures. Both Welch and Sullivan lowered their heads and laughed for more than twenty seconds while reviewing the material. This prolonged reaction became a focal point for the backlash that ultimately led to the loss of sponsors. The incident highlighted the volatile nature of political commentary and the potential financial consequences for associated media platforms.

Previous episodes had featured significant integration of brand messaging. During the episode Who Gives a Zuck?, Welch actively promoted Cash App and thanked the company for its sponsorship. The show included download links and advertising disclosures that tied the brand directly to the hosts' content. Similarly, Boll & Branch and Lola Blankets were listed as sponsors in the description of the October 27 episode titled Everybody's a F**king Expert. That specific installment included discount offers for their products, indicating a deep commercial integration that has now been abruptly halted.

Impact On Podcast Revenue And Future Advertising

The sudden loss of multiple high-profile sponsors will likely have a tangible impact on the podcast's revenue model. Advertising deals with brands like Cash App, Chewy, Boll & Branch, and Lola Blankets represent significant income streams that cannot be instantly replaced. The public nature of these cancellations may also deter potential advertisers from associating their brands with the show in the near future. Media analysts suggest that the podcast may need to seek alternative funding sources, such as listener donations or independent backing, to maintain operations.

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This situation reflects a broader trend in the media landscape where companies are increasingly scrutinizing their sponsorship portfolios. Brands are becoming more vigilant about the political and social implications of their advertising placements. The swift action taken by these four companies demonstrates a zero-tolerance approach to content that is perceived as promoting divisiveness or inciting violence. Advertisers are likely to exercise greater caution in vetting the hosts and content of the programs they choose to support.

For Jennifer Welch and her co-host, the fallout represents a significant challenge to their influence and financial stability. The I've Had It podcast has relied on its provocative style and partisan commentary to build a dedicated audience. However, the departure of corporate sponsors suggests that such a strategy carries inherent economic risks. The hosts may face pressure to modify their content approach to regain the trust of conservative-aligned businesses or pivot to a different monetization strategy entirely. The long-term viability of the show now depends on its ability to navigate this financial and reputational crisis while retaining its core listener base.