Casey O'Brien's Journey from Rookie to Rookie of the Year Finalist

Casey O'Brien, a forward for the New York Sirens, had a challenging start to her PWHL career but emerged as a standout rookie. Her impressive season earned her a spot as a finalist for Rookie of the Year, but she reflects on the missed playoff opportunity and her offseason training plans.

Sirens forward Casey O'Brien had a tough start to her PWHL career, feeling like her game was misunderstood. Coming off a women's college player of the year campaign at Wisconsin, she viewed herself primarily as a playmaker.

But coach Greg Fargo and his assistant Josh Sciba wanted her to hold the puck more and look to create for herself. O'Brien was goalless as the calendar neared the end of 2025, frustrated. Her teammate Kristýna Kaltounková joined the choir in encouraging her to shoot the puck. With the Sirens playing in Dallas for a PWHL Takeover Tour stop on Dec. 28, an annoyed O'Brien decided she had enough.

She tried to make a play on the puck, but was unsuccessful. Kaltounková told her not to get discouraged.

Then, on her next shift, O'Brien scored her first PWHL goal. She went on to light the lamp two more times that day for her first hat trick. That game was a tipping point for O'Brien. Her trust in the coaching staff had been cemented.

Her confidence soared. She went on to lead all PWHL rookies with 22 points (seven goals and 15 assists). She finished second only to Sarah Fillier on the Sirens in points. O'Brien found out last month that she was a finalist for Rookie of the Year and will learn at the PWHL awards show Tuesday whether she beat out Montréal defender Nicole Gosling and Boston defender Haley Winn for the award.

For most players, being named a finalist for Rookie of the Year would be a season-defining achievement, a way to qualify a player's first season as a resounding success. O'Brien's biggest expectation was to make the playoffs. Since they didn't achieve that goal as a team, it's hard for her to look back on this season as a success for herself because so much of her individual markers on her success is how well the team does.

She spent countless hours commuting to hockey practices in New Jersey and idolized the Rangers. She received a qualifying offer from the Sirens, who protected her rights in Phase 1 of the PWHL expansion process in early June. The missed playoff opportunity still lingers. O'Brien's impressive rookie season has established her among the league's brightest young stars.

But she's already looking ahead to what's next. She plans to focus on finishing chances, improving breakaway moves, and capitalizing on rebounds around the net. The missed playoff opportunity has fueled her offseason training





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Casey O'brien New York Sirens Pwhlawards Rookie Of The Year Playoff Training Women's Hockey

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