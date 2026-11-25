Author Casey McQuiston unveils a new novella featuring Alex and Henry on December 1, offering fans a new story separate from the delayed Red White Royal Wedding film.

Author Casey McQuiston is set to release a new literary installment in the beloved Red, White & Royal Blue universe on December 1. This new publication, titled The Private Correspondence, offers fans a fresh glimpse into the lives of Alex Claremont-Diaz and Prince Henry. The release arrives just in time for the holiday season, providing immediate content for readers eager for more stories from this popular romantic comedy series.

Novella Release Details And Story Scope

The Private Correspondence functions as the first-ever official sequel to the original 2019 novel. The story spans twenty years into the future of the central couple. It utilizes an epistolary format, narrating events through handwritten notes, letters, and journal entries. This structure highlights the communication methods the protagonists used after the initial email leak scandal in the first book.

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McQuiston has confirmed that this novella is distinct from the upcoming Red, White & Royal Wedding film. The narrative does not serve as a novelization of the movie screenplay. Readers who wish to avoid potential spoilers for the cinema adaptation can purchase the book without fear of compromising their viewing experience. The literary sequel stands as a separate, unrelated story from the screen project.

Movie Sequel Timeline And Fan Expectations

The anticipated Red, White & Royal Wedding movie on Prime Video appears unlikely to meet its previously hinted end-of-2026 release window. As December approaches, no confirmed date exists for the film premiere. This delay has intensified anticipation for the new literary release. The book provides a substantial way for fans to engage with the characters while waiting for the cinematic sequel.

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Casey McQuiston remains deeply involved in the development of the screen adaptation. The author co-wrote the screenplay for the movie alongside the creative team. Despite this involvement, the timeline for the book and the film are operating on completely independent schedules. The delay in the movie does not impact the December 1 publication date for The Private Correspondence.

Format Options And Special Editions Available

Readers have multiple options for accessing the new novella. A hardcover first print run is available as a special Deluxe Edition. This premium version features sprayed edges, floral endpapers, and exclusive artwork. The high page count suggests the inclusion of full-page illustrations within the text.

Budget-friendly alternatives include digital and audio formats. The novella will be available as an eBook and an audiobook. A standard paperback release has not yet been confirmed by the publisher. Pre-orders for all formats are currently open through major retailers. Fans can secure their copies ahead of the holiday shopping rush to gift to other enthusiasts of the series.