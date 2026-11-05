Casey McQuiston on Blexas and the Texas Senate Victory

Author Casey McQuiston discusses the real-life political shift in Texas following James Talarico's win over Ken Paxton, reflecting on the prescience of their novel Red, White and Royal Blue.

Author Casey McQuiston witnessed a historic political reversal in Texas on Tuesday night as state legislator James Talarico defeated the incumbent Ken Paxton in the U.S. Senate race. The outcome validated the long-held speculative concept known as Blexas, where Texas transitions from a red stronghold to a blue state, a plot point featured prominently in McQuiston's bestselling 2019 debut novel. This real-world event has drawn widespread attention to the prescience of the fictional narrative that captivated readers for years.

McQuiston Reacts to the Texas Election Results

McQuiston described their emotional state on election night as a mixture of hope and fear, noting that they were not fully prepared for the magnitude of the Democratic success. Sitting at a sewing machine while working on Christmas presents, the author remained skeptical of early returns until Harris County in Houston was called for the Democrats. Upon hearing the news that Greg Abbott had conceded, McQuiston exclaimed in surprise, confirming their confidence that Talarico would win the Senate seat.

Also read 'Red, White & Royal Blue' Author Responds To Texas Going Blue

The Fictional Flip of Texas in Red White and Royal Blue

The central fantasy of McQuiston's debut novel involves Alex Claremont-Diaz, the Mexican American son of the first female U.S. president, who hatches a strategy to flip Texas blue. Alex, a political wunderkind from Austin, campaigns to invest in Texas as a viable state for the Democratic ticket. The novel's climax features Texas flipping blue on election night, securing the 270 electoral votes needed to put Alex's mother over the edge in her reelection bid against all odds.

McQuiston's Longstanding Commitment to Texas Politics

McQuiston's connection to Texas politics extends well before the publication of their novel, tracing back to a sense of energy and invigoration felt in 2013. The author was actively involved in political organizing during this period, specifically volunteering for Beto O'Rourke during his initial run for Congress. Although McQuiston was living in Louisiana at the time, they participated in phone banking efforts from a Louisiana area code, supporting O'Rourke's campaign despite geographical distance.

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Cultural Impact and Reader Reception of Blexas

The concept of Blexas has resonated deeply with readers and political observers since the book's release in 2019. McQuiston recalls receiving positive feedback during tours in Austin, where audiences expressed pride in seeing Texas portrayed in a helpful and positive light. The fictional narrative has also sparked conversations with elected officials and aides in Washington, D.C., who have reached out to discuss the intersection of pop culture and political strategy.

Hope for Political Engagement and Civic Care

As the political landscape shifts, McQuiston emphasizes the importance of maintaining enthusiasm and engagement among the public. The author expressed a desire to make it cool to care about civic issues again, highlighting that things should matter deeply to citizens. This sentiment underscores the broader cultural impact of seeing fictional political strategies come to life, reinforcing the value of sustained political participation and hope for future elections.