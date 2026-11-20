Bestselling author Casey McQuiston confirms their next book, The Knight and the Bookseller, arrives in October 2027. This major genre shift introduces a sapphic medieval fantasy novel alongside upcoming companion releases.

Bestselling author Casey McQuiston officially announced the title and release date for their highly anticipated next novel on Friday. The writer, famous for queer contemporary romance hits, revealed that the new book titled The Knight and the Bookseller will launch on October 19, 2027. This announcement marks a significant creative pivot for the author, moving away from modern settings into the fantasy genre.

The Knight and the Bookseller Genre Shift Details

Casey McQuiston has confirmed that The Knight and the Bookseller represents a full entry into the romantasy space. The novel follows a character named Molly Darling, who is a bookseller living a quiet life. She eventually stumbles out of her everyday reality into the world of a childhood fantasy series she loves. The synopsis states she ends up in the arms of Bronwyn em'Cadogan, a heroic and haunted paladin from that fictional universe. This setup establishes the story as a classic portal fantasy with a distinct queer romantic twist.

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The author shared these details through a brief synopsis and a series of clues released on social media. McQuiston posted a list of tropes that readers can expect to find in the narrative. These include stories about stories, slow burn plus high heat dynamics, and sword lesbians. This specific combination of elements signals a clear departure from the author's previous works and targets fans of complex fantasy romance narratives.

Molly Darling Character Clues and Tropes

Casey McQuiston provided deep insight into the protagonist Molly Darling through a series of specific character details. The main character possesses an unused Earth Sciences degree and keeps a sourdough starter. She also uses a mushroom foraging knife and has a cat as a companion. The author highlighted themes of childhood trauma and a delayed lesbian awakening within Molly's backstory.

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These character traits were shared alongside a segment of a character-inspired playlist. The music selection includes the songs I Want It All by Katie Gavin, Ankles by Lucy Dacus, and Ready by CMAT. McQuiston also teased the genre switch earlier by posting a mood board on Instagram. That board featured images of Joan of Arc, medieval knights, and several 17th-century paintings, hinting at the historical and fantasy aesthetic of the upcoming book.

Author Teasers and Visual Announcements

The announcement was accompanied by visual content that reinforced the medieval theme. Casey McQuiston shared a short video on Instagram on Friday morning. In the clip, the author wears medieval cosplay and wanders through New York. They carry a poster displaying the book's title and the October 19, 2027 release date. This visual campaign helped build excitement among the author's cult following before the official cover was revealed.

The official cover art for The Knight and the Bookseller remains under wraps at this time. Fans are still waiting for the final visual design of the novel. However, the detailed synopsis and trope list have already generated significant discussion. The announcement confirms that this project is a major departure from the clever, queer new adult rom-coms that McQuiston is best known for.

Other Upcoming Releases and Projects

The Knight and the Bookseller is not the only project coming from Casey McQuiston. A companion novel to Red, White and Royal Blue titled Red, White and Royal Blue: The Private Correspondence is scheduled for release on December 1. This book is described as an epistolary novella written in the form of love letters, postcards, and journal entries. It features first son Alex Claremont-Diaz and British Prince Henry Fox sharing correspondence that spans twenty years.

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Additionally, a sequel to the 2023 film adaptation of Red, White and Royal Blue has wrapped filming. Titled Red, White and Royal Wedding, this sequel is rumored to release on Prime Video before the end of the year. These upcoming projects highlight a busy period for the author and the franchise. Readers can pre-order The Knight and the Bookseller to secure their copies of the forthcoming fantasy novel.