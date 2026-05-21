Casey Alexander, Kansas State Men's Basketball Head Coach, Discusses Building a Program Despite Transfer Portal Culture

Casey Alexander, the newly appointed head coach, explains managing what can be controlled in building a program and highlights the importance of honesty and trust.

Casey Alexander , the newly appointed head coach of the Kansas State men's basketball team, expressed confidence in building a program despite the challenging transfer portal culture in today's college basketball .

During an interview, Alexander mentioned managing what can be controlled as the key to building a program. He emphasized providing the best possible experience for the players, including recruiting, the season, and retention, to create a situation where players want to stay.

Furthermore, he highlighted the importance of honesty and trust in building a program. The new K-State coach will face a challenging task next season, as the team will have many newcomers coming in from different situations through the transfer portal. He aims to build a program based on honesty and trust, which is often a rarity in today's college basketball. Alexander has extensive experience as a reporter and coach at K-State and Blue Valley West High School.

His message aligns with the values of K-State, making him a promising coach for the upcoming season





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Casey Alexander Kansas State Men's Basketball Building A Program Transfer Portal Recruiting Season Retention Honesty Trust

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