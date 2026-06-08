Case against ‘Trump house’ owner’s suspected killer is suddenly suspended

Butler remains jailed without bail at the Vista Detention Facility. If convicted on all charges, he could face a sentence of 28 years to life in state prison.

Kerry Sheron, a 69-year-old Army veteran known in Escondido for decorating his property with American flags, patriotic displays and pro-Donald Trump paraphernalia, died in May after spending nearly a week in critical conditionProsecutors allege Butler punched Sheron, knocking him to the ground, and then continued striking him while he was down.

A bystander who attempted to intervene was also injured. The case took an unexpected turn after Butler refused to leave his jail cell for a scheduled arraignment hearing last week.

As a result, Judge Richard Monroy suspended the criminal proceedings pending a psychiatric evaluation to determine whether Butler understands the nature of the charges against him and is capable of assisting in his own defense. Supporters of Sheron gathered outside court hearings this week, many carrying signs and calling for justice for the slain veteran. Butler remains jailed without bail at the Vista Detention Facility.

If convicted on all charges, he could face a sentence of 28 years to life in state prison. Authorities have not announced a motive for the attack. Escondido police said investigators are continuing to examine all possibilities, including whether politics played any role in the incident, though officials have emphasized that no evidence has yet been uncovered to support that conclusion.

“The violent assault and murder of Kerry Sheron outside his own home has left his family and community shaken and grieving for the veteran’s senseless loss of life,”San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said after Sheron’s death. “My office has filed a murder charge along with related charges against the perpetrator and will seek justice and accountability under the law while providing support for the victim’s family.

” A fundraising page established for Sheron’s family described him as “a proud U.S. Army veteran known in the community for proudly displaying American flags and patriotic decorations outside his home. ”“ has a history of mental health illness, and it became violent for our family, so it was best we were in separate households,” she said.

Breanna Butler said she was shocked by the allegations because she and her husband had previously met Sheron while walking their dogs in the neighborhood.

“He never showed any signs of hostility before when we spoke with them,” she said. “I don’t really know where it came from. ” Butler is now expected to appear on July 17 in San Diego’s CARE Court program, where the issue of his mental competency will be evaluated before the murder case can move forward. For Sheron’s family and supporters, the delay has added to frustration as they await answers in a case that has shaken the Escondido community.





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