Cas13 Collateral Activity and its mitigation for Precise Genome Editing

This study investigates the collateral RNA degradation activity of CRISPR-Cas13d and explores strategies to minimize its impact. Researchers demonstrate that collateral activity is primarily observed at high Cas13d concentrations and that a high-fidelity Cas13 variant exhibits reduced collateral activity due to lower nuclease capability.

The potential for collateral RNA degradation poses a serious concern for transcriptome perturbations and therapeutic applications utilizing CRISPR-Cas13. This study demonstrates that collateral activity primarily occurs with high concentrations of Cas13d in transcriptome-wide and combinatorial pooled screens. Importantly, we achieved high on-target knockdown without extensive collateral activity.

Furthermore, analysis of a high-fidelity Cas13 variant suggests that its reduced collateral activity might stem from an overall decrease in nuclease capability. \This research utilized a versatile CRISPR-Cas13d platform for multiplexed transcriptomic regulation and metabolic engineering in primary human T cells. To mitigate the issue of collateral RNase activity, negative autoregulation was implemented by targeting repeats with CRISPR-Cas13d in mammalian cells. \These findings provide valuable insights into the mechanisms underlying Cas13d collateral activity and pave the way for developing more precise and efficient CRISPR-based therapies. The authors also acknowledge the contributions of various institutions and funding sources, including the National Institutes of Health (NIH), National Science Foundation (NSF), and Simons Foundation for Autism Research. Finally, they express gratitude to the reviewers and editors for their valuable feedback





NatureBiotech / 🏆 231. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Genetics CRISPR Technology CRISPR-Cas13 Collateral RNA Degradation Transcriptome Editing Genome Engineering High-Fidelity Cas13

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tezos Sees Growth in User Base and NFT Activity Despite Decline in Overall Network ActivityTezos Layer 1 transaction fee revenue surged in Q4 2024, driven by Etherlink. While overall network activity decreased, daily active addresses increased, indicating a growing user base. Web3 gaming and NFT activity thrived on Etherlink, attracting numerous new projects.

Read more »

The Collateral Damage of Canceling the Red CarpetThe L.A. wildfires have some calling for the Oscars and other shows to be spiked. But for the stylists and glam squads who turn out the stars, awards season is synonymous with survival.

Read more »

ICE Shifts Focus: Targeting High-Risk Migrants, Banning Collateral ArrestsThis article details a shift in Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) strategy under the Biden administration. While prioritizing the removal of individuals deemed threats to public safety and national security, ICE has banned 'collateral arrests' - the apprehension of undocumented individuals encountered during operations targeting specific migrants for removal. This change marks a departure from the Trump administration's broader approach, which allowed for the arrest of anyone without legal status during such operations.

Read more »

ICE Shifts Focus After Biden Halts 'Collateral Arrests'Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officers in Maryland are prioritizing public safety and national security threats, focusing on individuals with criminal histories and those wanted for serious crimes in other countries. While the Biden administration maintains this focus, a significant change from the Trump era is the elimination of 'collateral arrests', where individuals without legal status could be apprehended during raids targeting specific individuals.

Read more »

Circle Acquires Hashnote to Integrate Yield-Bearing Collateral into USDCCrypto firm Circle acquired Hashnote, the issuer of the $1.3 billion USYC tokenized money market fund, to bring yield-bearing collateral into its flagship stablecoin USDC. The acquisition highlights the growing trend of tokenization in crypto and its synergy with stablecoins. Circle also partnered with Cumberland DRW to provide liquidity for USDC and USYC and announced plans to deploy USDC on the Canton Network for real-world asset transactions.

Read more »

ICE agents search for those with criminal histories but say 'collateral damage' is possiblePresident Trump's promised immigration crackdown is being carried out around the United States. Almost 1,000 people were arrested by immigration authorities on Sunday. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez observed an immigration operation in Chicago.

Read more »