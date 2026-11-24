Court of Arbitration for Sport reinstates Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations champions, rejecting Morocco's appeal and confirming the 1-0 victory in Rabat.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) has officially reinstated Senegal as Africa Cup of Nations champions, ruling in favor of the West African nation ten months after their dramatic victory over Morocco. This landmark decision effectively reverses the earlier administrative ruling by the Confederation of African Football (CAF), which had stripped the Senegal ese team of their title and awarded the trophy to their North African rivals.

CAS Legal Reasoning for Title Restoration

The presiding panel at the Court of Arbitration for Sport determined that FIFA regulations regarding the finality of a referee's decision take precedence over specific AFCON competition rules regarding forfeitures. The court explicitly stated that the effects of the referee's controversial penalty decision were limited to the field of play, thereby invoking the standard "field of play" doctrine. Consequently, the panel found that Articles 82 and 84 of the AFCON regulations, which typically govern match outcomes when a team's conduct forces a referee to call off a game, were not applicable to this specific sequence of events.

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By prioritizing international football statutes over local competition bylaws, the Court of Arbitration for Sport concluded that there were no valid legal grounds to overturn the match result. The tribunal emphasized that since the match officials did not enforce the competition regulations at the time of the incident, the initial on-field result stood as the official outcome, thus restoring Senegal's status as tournament winners.

Context of the On-Pitch Controversy

The legal battle originated from the chaotic conclusion of the final in Rabat, where Senegal initially secured a 1-0 victory after extra time. The tension peaked in the 98th minute of normal time when referee Jean Jacques Ndala, after consulting the video assistant referee, awarded Morocco a contentious penalty for a challenge by El Hadji Malick Diouf on Brahim Diaz. This decision came just minutes after Senegal had seen a potential goal disallowed, sparking fury among the players and coaching staff.

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Furious with the officiating, Senegal manager Pape Thiaw instructed his squad to leave the pitch in protest. Following a 17-minute delay, former Liverpool forward Sadio Mane played a pivotal role in stabilizing the situation by remaining on the field and encouraging his teammates to return. The players eventually came back out, allowing Real Madrid forward Brahim Diaz to take the penalty, which was successfully saved by Senegal goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, before Ndala ended normal time.

CAF Ruling and Moroccan Federation Appeal

In the immediate aftermath of the match, the Confederaion of African Football (CAF) appealed the result based on the pitch invasion. Two months after the final, the CAF appeal board ruled that Senegal had forfeited the match due to their players walking off in protest. Under the regulations cited by the administrative body, this action constituted an automatic forfeit, leading the board to award a 3-0 victory to Morocco and officially name them the tournament champions.

The Moroccan Football Federation had lodged the initial appeal to CAF, seeking to capitalize on the procedural breach by the Senegalese team. This administrative victory allowed Morocco to hold the trophy, creating a unique situation where two teams claimed the continental title. Senegal refused to hand over the trophy, citing the original on-field result and the ongoing legal process, which left the championship status in limbo for nearly a year.

Impact on Tournament History and Legacy

The reinstatement of Senegal solidifies their position as dominant force in modern African football, marking their second title in the past three editions of the tournament. The Court of Arbitration for Sport's verdict resolves a highly publicized dispute that saw Senegal fans clash with security in Rabat during the match, highlighting the intense emotions surrounding the final. The legal clarity provided by the tribunal ends the uncertainty that had lingered over the trophy since the controversial events in Rabat.

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While the administrative body had previously punished the players for their reaction to the penalty decision, the highest sporting court has validated the integrity of the referee's in-game decisions. This ruling reinforces the principle that on-field judicial decisions, even when contentious, are generally immune from retroactive alteration based on post-match player conduct. Senegal is now officially recognized as the rightful owner of the Africa Cup of Nations trophy, ending a decade-long quest for continental supremacy.