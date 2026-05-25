Carys Zeta-Jones Prepares to Make Professional Stage Debut at Age 23

Theater star Carys Zeta-Jones is set to make her professional stage debut in a production of Anton Chekhov's classic play The Seagull. The 23-year-old will lead the cast alongside fellow Brown graduate Sarah Yannic and Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin. Her parents Michael and Catherine who are also actors are reportedly proud of her latest achievement. Https://www.dailymail.co.uk http://www.instagram.com http://www.brown.edu http://www.arkmediavr.com/news-production-barefoot

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas are 'so proud' after daughter Carys prepares to make her professional stage debut , Daily Mail can reveal. The 23-year-old will lead the cast in a production of Anton Chekhov 's classic play The Seagull when the show opens next month in New York.

Carys will star as Nina, a fame-hungry aspiring actress who becomes entangled in a love triangle, a role that has been portrayed previously by the likes of Saoirse Ronan, Emilia Clarke, Carey Mulligan, Natalie Portman and a young Dame Helen Mirren. A friend of Carys' told the Daily Mail her parents Catherine, 56, and Michael, 81, are 'so proud' of her latest achievement.

The Welsh star has also made a public display of support by liking a poster of the play - which will have a limited one-week run at St Lydia's Theatre in Brooklyn - on Instagram. Casting was announced by the production company Solid Flesh, the theatre group founded by Carys' friend Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin, who acted in the 2022 Netflix comedy film Metal Lords.

Rounding out the incredible cast of The Seagull with our Irina Arkadina, Nina, and Konstantin the co-producers wrote on Instagram. Carys who graduated from Brown University last year with a degree in film and international relations will star alongside fellow Brown graduate Sarah Yannic and Kieran. I grew up doing theatre and I didn't study acting in school but that's why Im happy to be in such an informative arts space Carys told People magazine last year.

Catherine who also shares son Dylan, 25, with her husband has previously spoken about her children's passion for the arts admitting in 2021 You know maybe you should think of another career but weve seen how passionate they are about the craft. She continued They know what celebritydom is. They know the good the bad warts and all that.

But their passion is about acting as a craft and theyve done every theatre camp my kids went off to summer camp every year to theatre camp with the Broadway kids and held their own very very well I have to say. Earlier this month Carys also revealed she was producing a new play at one of Off-Broadways leading theater houses putting out an open call for script submissions on social media.

The Welsh star has also made a public display of support by liking a poster of the play which will have a limited one-week run at St Lydia's Theatre in Brooklyn on Instagram. That separate production is scheduled for mid-July with rehearsals beginning next month. Both Carys Oscar-winning parents began their illustrious career on the stage before transitioning to film.

Catherine was cast as one of the orphan girls in the original West End production of Annie at just nine years old and became a national tap-dancing champion in her early teens. Catherine won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film adaptation of Chicago in 2003 and a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in A Little Night Music in 2009.

Michael studied acting at The American Place Theatre in New York City and got his start at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in the 1960s. Written in 1895 The Seagull is one of Chekhov's most celebrated works and tells the story of a group of artists and their romantic entanglements at a Russian country estate. Carys character Nina is a young woman desperate to escape her provincial life and become a famous actress.

She becomes romantically involved with both Konstantin a struggling writer and the established novelist Trigorin leading to tragic consequences. The promising stage star has already racked up acting credits in the 2024 short films Shell and Fuck That Guy with the latter premiering at the Champs-lysés Film Festival in Paris last June.

While at Brown she interned at Rolling Stone magazine where she wrote five published articles on film and music and at production company Ark Media assisting on a documentary about Hollywood star Tatum O'Neal. She also studied for a year abroad at King's College London focusing on International Relations and Affair





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Carys Zeta-Jones The Seagull Anton Chekhov Theater Broadway Stage Debut Michael Douglas Catherine Zeta-Jones Family Actor Acting Career Arts Nancy Travicker Helen Mirren Nina Konstantin Trigorin

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