Carys Douglas Wears Mother Catherine Zeta-Jones Iconic Gucci Top in New York

Carys Douglas wears Catherine Zeta-Jones original Gucci lace top from 1996 at a New York event, joining other celebrity daughters who share maternal wardrobes.

Carys Douglas joined a select group of celebrity daughters by wearing an iconic piece from her mother Catherine Zeta-Jones' wardrobe at a high-profile New York fashion event on Wednesday. The 23-year-old model chose to recreate a black Gucci lace top that Catherine Zeta-Jones famously wore to the premiere of the 1996 thriller The Long Kiss Goodnight.

While the original ensemble included a modest black vest top worn underneath the sheer fabric, Carys Douglas opted for a more daring look by wearing nothing beneath the lace garment. She completed the outfit with a matching lace mini skirt from the high-end label Gucci while attending the Gucci x Moda Operandi NYC Cocktail fashion event.

Also read Carys Douglas borrows mom Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 30-year-old Gucci top

Recreating Historical Fashion Moments

This appearance marks the second time Carys Douglas has worn a significant garment from her mother's extensive collection. Two years prior, she celebrated her 21st birthday wearing a blush-pink Emanuel Ungaro slip dress that Catherine Zeta-Jones originally wore to the MTV Awards in 1999. The choice highlights a recurring pattern in the lives of high-profile children who have access to unique fashion history.

Psychologists suggest that these wardrobe-sharing moments often signal deep familial bonds. Psychotherapist Marygrace Anderson noted that when a celebrity daughter wears her mother's clothing, it publicly demonstrates admiration and pride. This behavior contrasts with typical teenage trends where children strive to forge distinct identities separate from their parents.

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Harper Beckham Copies Victoria Beckham Style

Harper Beckham, the 14-year-old daughter of Victoria and David Beckham, frequently mirrors her mother's fashion choices with notable accuracy. During a family summer getaway to Ibiza in May, she wore a brown floral maxi dress shortly after Victoria Beckham donned the same style. She accessorized the vintage gown with a £1,275 Bottega Veneta clutch bag and £680 Hermès Oran sandals to complete the look.

Harper Beckham further emulated her mother's style during a lunch in Formentera, Italy. She wore a pink satin dress believed to be from Victoria Beckham's collection during this outing. Celebrity stylist Lisa Talbot described this dynamic as evidence that modern style is ageless and personality-led, allowing both mother and daughter to wear timeless pieces in ways that feel authentic to their individual aesthetics.

Apple Martin Wears Gwyneth Paltrow Calvin Klein Dress

Apple Martin, daughter of Gwyneth Paltrow, also participated in this trend of intergenerational fashion sharing. At the premiere of the film Marty Supreme in New York, she wore the exact Calvin Klein dress that Gwyneth Paltrow had worn to the premiere of her 1996 Jane Austen adaptation Emma. The 21-year-old paired the black dress with Manolo Blahnik shoes and Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Zahara Jolie-Pitt has also been cited as part of this group of daughters who borrow from famous mothers' closets. She previously wore a gold sequin Elie Saab gown last seen on her mother Angelina Jolie at the 2014 Oscars. These instances suggest that sharing iconic fashion items serves as a humble brag that signals status, wealth, and family unity simultaneously.