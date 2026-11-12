Carys Douglas borrows mom Catherine Zeta-Jones’ 30-year-old Gucci top

The “Chicago” actress first wore the lacy look before her daughter was even born.

Carys Douglas attended the Gucci x Moda Operandi event in New York City on Wednesday night wearing her mom’s vintage top. Douglas was spotted at Wednesday night’s Gucci x Moda Operandi event in New York City wearing a piece from the Italian brand’s past — except she sourced the Tom Ford-era top from mom Catherine Zeta-Jones.

Smiling for the cameras, the 23-year-old sported the black lace top, complete with a miniskirt and tights. The sheer Tom Ford-era Gucci top was one of many pieces Douglas has worn from her mom’s epic fashion archive over the years. Zeta-Jones first wore the full runway look to the NYC premiere of “The Long Kiss Goodnight. ”Zeta-Jones first wore that daring look to the 1996 premiere of “The Long Kiss Goodnight,” years before Douglas was even born.

Also read Carys Douglas Wears Sheer Gucci at NYC Event After Parents Defend Nepotism Claims

The actress covered up a bit more than her daughter, layering a black tube top underneath, pairing it with matching black lace pants. This is not the first time that Douglas has swiped a piece of fashion history from her famous mom’s wardrobe. The “Chicago” actress styled the look — seen here on the runway in 1996 — with a black tube top underneath.

Douglas and Zeta-Jones often coordinate their looks for outings — that is, when the actress’ mini-me isn’t wearing one of her closet favorites instead. Last fall, she attended the PAC NYC Icons of Culture Gala with her dad wearing aAnd, in 2024, the nepo baby channeled her mom in herNow the question is, what will Carys wear next? Our community is about connecting people through open and thoughtful conversations.

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Carys Douglas attended the Gucci x Moda Operandi event in New York City on Wednesday night wearing her mom's vintage top. The sheer Tom Ford-era Gucci top was one of many pieces Douglas has worn from her mom's epic fashion archive over the years. Zeta-Jones first wore the full runway look to the NYC premiere of"The Long Kiss Goodnight.

"The"Chicago" actress styled the look — seen here on the runway in 1996 — with a black tube top underneath. Douglas and Zeta-Jones often coordinate their looks for outings — that is, when the actress' mini-me isn't wearing one of her closet favorites instead.