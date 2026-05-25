Carys is poised to make her professional stage debut in The Seagull at a New York theater. The frontwoman's journey to this milestone marks the latest chapter in her impressive acting portfolio. She recently starred in the Netflix film Metal Lords which is a finished doubt in Kieran Getseligmartin life, and she has published numerous films, journals links

Catherine Zeta-Jones and husband Michael Douglas are 'so proud' after daughter Carys prepares to make her professional stage debut, according to a friend of the family.

Carys, 23, will lead the cast in a production of Anton Chekhov's classic play The Seagull when the show opens next month in New York, and has already made a public display of support for the play by liking a poster on Instagram. A friend of Carys' told the Daily Mail her parents Catherine, 56, and Michael, 81, are 'so proud' of her latest achievement.

The Welsh star has also made a public display of support by liking a poster of the play - which will have a limited one-week run at St Lydia's Theatre in Brooklyn - on Instagram, Casting was announced by the production company Solid Flesh, the theatre group founded by Carys' friend Kieran Gettel-Gilmartin, who acted in the 2022 Netflix comedy film Metal Lords. Carys, who graduated from Brown University last year with a degree in film and international relations, will star alongside fellow Brown graduate Sarah Yannic and Kieran.

'I grew up doing theatre, and I didn't study acting in school, but that's why I'm happy to be in such an informative arts space,' Carys told People magazine last year, Catherine, who also shares son Dylan, 25, with her husband, has previously spoken about her children's passion for the arts, admitting in 2021: 'Michael and I would be the first parents to say,You know, maybe you should think of another career,' but we've seen how passionate they are about the craft. Earlier this month, Carys also revealed she was producing a new play at 'one of Off-Broadway's leading theater houses,' putting out an open call for script submissions on social media.

Both Carys' Oscar-winning parents began their illustrious career on the stage before transitioning to film. Catherine was cast as one of the orphan girls in the original West End production of Annie at just nine years old, and became a national tap-dancing champion in her early teens.

Catherine won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress for her role in the film adaptation of Chicago in 2003, and a Tony Award for her Broadway debut in A Little Night Music in 2009. Michael studied acting at The American Place Theatre in New York City and got his start at the Eugene O'Neill Theater Center in the 1960s.

Written in 1895, The Seagull is one of Chekhov's most celebrated works and tells the story of a group of artists and their romantic entanglements at a Russian country estate. Carys' character, Nina, is a young woman desperate to escape her provincial life and become a famous actress, She becomes romantically involved with both Konstantin, a struggling writer, and the established novelist Trigorin, leading to tragic consequences.

Carys has already racked up acting credits in the 2024 short films Shell and F**k That Guy, with the latter premiering at the Champs-–Elysés Film Festival in Paris last June, While at Brown, she interned at Rolling Stone magazine, where she wrote five published articles on film and music, and at production company Ark Media, assisting on a documentary about Hollywood star Tatum O'Neal. She also studied for a year abroad at King's College London, focusing on International Relations and Affair





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