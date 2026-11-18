The Panic features Cary Elwes and Colm Meaney as rival bankers during the 1907 crisis. The film releases in theaters on January 22, 2027, directed by Daniel Adams.

The upcoming historical drama The Panic confirms a high-profile casting lineup featuring Cary Elwes and Colm Meaney as central figures in a tale of financial rivalry. Director Daniel Adams has crafted a narrative based on the true events of the Panic of 1907, focusing on the intense competition between two major American bankers. The film is set to bring this pivotal moment in economic history to the big screen with a scheduled theatrical release.

Lead Actors Play Rival Bankers

Cary Elwes portrays Charles Barney, described in the official synopsis as one of the most powerful bankers in New York City. Colm Meaney takes on the role of J.P. Morgan, a character who serves as a central power broker during the national financial collapse. The dynamic between these two titans of industry drives the plot as America spirals toward economic instability in the early twentieth century. Elwes is widely recognized for his roles in Robin Hood: Men in Tights and The Princess Bride, while Meaney gained fame playing Miles Edward O'Brien in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine and Star Trek: The Next Generation.

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Plot Focuses on 1907 Financial Collapse

The narrative centers on the collision between Barney and Morgan as panic spreads across the nation. According to the synopsis, Morgan exploits the crisis to destroy his rival, consolidate power, and reshape the future of America. The official trailer reveals that the story is grounded in true events from 1907, highlighting the real-world stakes of the period. J.P. Morgan is depicted using his immense wealth and political influence to step in as a dominant force during the chaos. This historical backdrop provides a dramatic stage for the personal and professional battles fought by the main characters.

Key Dialogue Highlights Character Motivations

Dialogue from the 2-minute 20-second preview offers insight into the motivations of the rival bankers. Charles Barney warns that there are forces trying to destroy him, stating they will regret the day they attempted to bring him down. In contrast, J.P. Morgan reflects on the crisis as an opportunity, noting that he saw a chance and took it. This divergence in perspective underscores the competitive nature of their relationship. The trailer hints at how Morgan utilizes the turmoil to gain the upper hand over his closest competitor in the banking sector.

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Cast and Crew Details for Release

Daniel Adams directs and writes The Panic, which features an ensemble cast including Cristiana Dell'Anna, Justin Chatwin, Anastasiya Mitrunen, Tim Daly, and Malcolm McDowell. The Avenue is handling the distribution for this theatrical-exclusive project. The film has a runtime of 131 minutes and is scheduled for release on January 22, 2027. This date marks the first time audiences will be able to watch the story of Charles T. Barney and J.P. Morgan unfold on the silver screen.

Impact of Historical Drama on Audience

The release of The Panic offers viewers a chance to explore the complexities of the 1907 financial crisis through a character-driven lens. By focusing on the rivalry between Barney and Morgan, the film humanizes the abstract forces of economic collapse. The involvement of well-known actors like Cary Elwes and Colm Meaney adds significant draw to the historical narrative. Fans of period dramas and financial thrillers will likely find the depiction of early twentieth-century banking intrigue compelling.