James Carville called Rep. Pramila Jayapal the 'ultimate urban progressive' on a podcast, blasting her 'short rope' remark about Hakeem Jeffries.

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Pramila Jayapal on Thursday over her comments about Hakeem Jeffries and said the remarks were illustrative of the progressive left's lack of knowledge about the Democratic constituency. , D-Wash. , during a podcast on Thursday over her remarks directed at House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y. , calling her the"ultimate urban progressive.

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" "But in terms of Hakeem being speaker, there was an incident that illustrates just how clueless and how the progressive urban left has no idea of what the Democratic Party is," Carvillea"Politicon" podcast. "Let me refer you to Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal, she's from Seattle, she is the ultimate urban progressive, and she said of Speaker-to-be Hakeem Jeffries, who is actually a Black person, that he needs to be on a short rope.

This woman is so f---ing ignorant of Black history.

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"last week that Jeffries would have"a relatively short rope to show that kind of urgency" as speaker. Jayapal said she wanted his help to secure votes for Medicare for All. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

, speaks during a House Budget Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. , on Wednesday, April 15, 2026. JEFFRIES SURVIVES DEM VOTE TO SECURE SPEAKER POSITION AS PROGRESSIVE RESISTANCE CLOUDS HIS CHANCES "It's a rather sensitive word to a lot of people, not just Black people, to be talking about that. There's a horrific history in this country, Ms. Jayapal, which you're not aware of, of what I guess you would call it, extrajudicial lynchings.

Yeah, that's what we're talking about. And I think it's very important that these people submit themselves to self-education," Carville added.

DEMOCRATIC LAWMAKERS ERUPT AFTER ANTI-ISRAEL JOURNALIST CALLS HAKEEM JEFFRIES AN ‘AIPAC MONKEY’ IN VIRAL RANT Jayapal told Talking Points Memo in the interview published on Nov. 10 that she wanted to see a new Senate leader, but pointed out there were"I think he will have a relatively short rope to show that kind of urgency and perhaps abandon some of the caution that everybody notes as one of his qualities," Jayapal said of Jeffries.

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"He is cautious and sometimes that can be good, but in a moment where you have this kind of anger and need, demand for bold reform, in order for him to be successful and to hold a speakership, he’s going to have to be able to respond very quickly to that. " CHARLAMAGNE BLASTS AOC FOR ‘BEATING AROUND THE BUSH,’ PRESSES PROGRESSIVES ON BACKING HAKEEM JEFFRIES Democratic strategist Kaivan Shroff told Fox News Digital in a statement,"I don’t think Jayapal was making a lynching reference, and she clarified what she meant.

But ‘short rope’ was an incredibly careless phrase to use about the man poised to become the first Black speaker. Carville overreaches if the argument is that criticizing Jeffries is somehow off-limits. The more interesting problem is that parts of the far left have a real blind spot when Black Democrats do not fit their preferred story about ‘the base.

’" Shroff added,"Black Democrats somehow disappear from the picture whenever the far left finds them inconvenient and when you call it out, you get accused of ‘identity politics. ’ You can challenge Jeffries all you want. Just don’t pretend the loudest people online are the whole Democratic Party.

"Carville previously told Fox News Digital the progressive movement is insular, saying its acceptance of political allies depended on whether it considered them part of the group. "I find that whole, you know, progressive whole thing very exclusionary in nature," Carville said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "They only want you if they think you’re one of them, you know. I’m not a fan. "CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP