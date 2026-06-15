Carver alum Jeremy Johnson wins third LFA title, says it ‘meant everything’ after family loss

Johnson and the Caudillos of Chihuahua won their third Liga de Futbol Americano (LFA) championship last week in Chihuahua, making history as the first team in the league to win three championships.

Johnson and the Caudillos of Chihuahua won their third Liga de Futbol Americano championship last week in Chihuahua, making history as the first team in the league to win three championships.

Johnson also earned another MVP award after throwing for more than 200 yards in the championship game. He’s still grieving the loss of his stepmother, Latasha, who died of cancer in October. Johnson says she’d been in his life since he was three years old and was there for all of his biggest moments.

Before the championship game, Johnson wore a shirt covered in photos of Latasha, keeping her close during a moment he believed she would have been proud of.

“One person that always believed in me,” Johnson said. “Regardless of what happened in my career playing, she was one person that never turned her back on me. ” Johnson is now the offensive coordinator at Benjamin Russell High School in Alexander City. He hasn’t decided whether he’ll return to the LFA next season.

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