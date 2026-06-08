Carven Confirms Kai Nesselrath as Design Director

Carven has named Kai Nesselrath, a Saint Laurent alum, as its new design director, with his first show coming during the spring 2027 Paris Fashion Week.

The Italian-born designer of German descent, a graduate of Polimoda who studied the Accademia di Belle Arti di Roma and took courses at Central Saint Martins, logged a short stint at Chanel before joining Saint Laurent in 2016.

Over the course of almost a decade there, he rose through the ranks to womenswear head designer. , said the fashion house was “very pleased” to welcome Nesselrath.

“A new generation’s perspective on the world feels especially important today,” she continued. “The essence of Carven is a fresh and courageous creator’s spirit, and we believe Kai is uniquely suited to interpret and express it. ”Carven described his appointment as “an important step” in its revival and ambition to reconnect with “the house’s founding vision from 1945: a distinctly French and inclusive approach to fashion, built on uncompromising creativity, product excellence and relevance to modern life.

”“I love clothes, spaces and conversations that encourage breathing,” he added.

“It’s an honor to keep Madame Carven’s values alive. I am very grateful to Shawna for her trust and the journey ahead together. ” The doyenne of a generation that included Christian Dior and Pierre Balmain, Marie-Louise Carven-Grog, born Carmen de Tommaso, launched her house in 1945, making her one of the rare female couturiers in Paris after Elsa Schiaparelli and Gabrielle Chanel.

By introducing comfort and freedom into the rarefied world of haute couture, her creations captured the insouciance of the post-World War II era in Paris, garnering a following among stars such as Leslie Caron, Édith Piaf and Michèle Morgan. Over the years, Carven has changed hands several times and seen a succession of creative leaders, among them Guillaume Henry, who repositioned it as a contemporary brand.

After him came Alexis Martial and Adrien Caillaudaud as artistic directors for the women’s collections, with Barnabé Hardy for men’s. They were succeeded by Serge Ruffieux.

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty CollaborationThe Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So FarFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom BrowneFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, AmiriFirst Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLabOn the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the LooksVideo: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 SneakerVideo: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen AtkinWWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





wwd / 🏆 24. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Former Broncos QB Russell Wilson confirms he’s retiring from the NFL to join CBS SportsRussell Wilson was traded from the Seattle Seahawks to Denver after the 2021 season and spent two rocky years with the Broncos.

Read more »

43 Years Later, Star Wars Is Officially Over the Original Trilogy (This 1 Detail Confirms It)The Mandalorian and Grogu is a major step in Star Wars ending its obsession with the Original Trilogy, and Starfighter will continue it.

Read more »

Auburn student Weston Higginbotham found dead in Japan after weeklong search, mom confirmsJames 'Weston' Higginbotham, a 20-year-old Auburn University student who vanished during a family vacation in Japan, has been found dead, his mom says.

Read more »

No Knicks watch party outside MSG for Game 3 of NBA Finals, NYPD confirmsThere will be no watch party for Knicks fans outside Madison Square Garden while President Trump attends Game 3 of the NBA Finals.

Read more »