Caruso's The Grove Files Lawsuit Against TVC Development

Rick Caruso's shopping mall, The Grove, has filed an environmental lawsuit against a $1 billion development project called TVC, alleging the city violated CEQA and other laws. The lawsuit is the latest development in a contentious saga surrounding the TVC project, which has faced opposition from various groups concerned about traffic, environmental impacts, and the project's overall size and scope. Caruso, who previously criticized CEQA as an impediment to housing development, now finds himself on the other side of the legal battle, raising questions about his role in shaping the city's development landscape.

It's David Zahniser, with an assist from Rebecca Ellis, Dakota Smith and Julia Wick, giving you the latest out of L.A.'s city and county government. Real estate developer Rick Caruso has had some choice words over the years for CEQA , the state's much-maligned, 55-year-old environmental law.

When he ran for mayor in 2022, he made clear that he viewed CEQA — pronounced see-quah — as an impediment to the construction of much-needed housing in L.A. He called for new measures to crack down on 'frivolous' CEQA lawsuits — including a $15,000 filing fee — while urging greater transparency for unions and environmental groups who use the law 'unfairly.' A year later, Caruso told the Onward podcast that the law also had been heavily used by opponents of his shopping malls. 'Every project we were building, we were being sued by the adjacent indoor mall to stop us,' he said. 'And they were using CEQA, which is the California environmental , as a reason to stop us.' Now, The Grove LLC — the shopping mall that is owned by Caruso and made him a household name in L.A. — has filed an environmental lawsuit of its own, targeting one of its neighbors. The lawsuit seeks to overturn the city's approval of the TVC project, the $1-billion expansion and renovation of the former CBS Television City studio. In the 43-page lawsuit, lawyers for The Grove said city leaders showed a “stunning disregard” for CEQA when they approved the project, which is planned for a 25-acre site at Beverly Boulevard and Fairfax Avenue. The Grove's legal team called the project 'frustratingly undefined,' making it impossible for the public to figure out its size and environmental impacts. It seems like Caruso has been everywhere over the past month, denouncing the city's preparation for, and response to, the wildfire that tore through Pacific Palisades, destroying thousands of homes — including two owned by his family. On the first night of the Palisades fire, Caruso lashed out against Mayor Karen Bass on Fox 11 over the lack of water flowing from L.A. fire hydrants and the fact that she was in Ghana when the blaze broke out. On Joe Rogan's podcast weeks later, he demanded the ouster of the Department of Water and Power's top executive. The City Council approved the TVC project on Jan. 7, the first day of the Palisades fire. Backers said it would provide a much-needed boost to film and television production in a city where many in the industry are out of work. Opponents said it would flood neighborhoods with traffic while doing little to address the decline of the industry in L.A. On Feb. 3, four days before The Grove filed its lawsuit against the city and TVC's developer, Caruso downplayed his participation in the legal battle, saying he's 'not directly involved.' 'I own The Grove. That doesn't mean I'm involved day to day in a lawsuit with our neighbor. We've got a great team of people that handle that,' he said in an interview with The Times. (The Grove LLC does business in California as GFM LLC, according to its lawsuit. Caruso is GFM's chief executive, according to state business records.) Caruso, in his interview, insisted he's not looking to torpedo the TVC development, saying his company's objections are 'all about truck traffic and loading.' 'We've never opposed the project,' he said. 'We just opposed how they were bringing in their trucks.' The Grove lawsuit does, in fact, call for a judge to block construction of the TVC project and overturn the city's various approvals, including the environmental impact report. It alleges the city violated not just CEQA but also state housing law and even Measure HLA, which requires the installation of bus and bike lanes on designated corridors. Lawyers for The Grove, a regional shopping attraction, also said the TVC development would result in an increase in traffic congestion, 'increasing the risk of pedestrian injury or death.' The Grove lawsuit is now one of at least four seeking to overturn the approval of TVC, which is being developed by Hackman Capital Partners. The Beverly Wilshire Homes Assn., which has been filing environmental lawsuits for decades, assailed the project in its filing, saying Hackman received 'massive increases in height and density.' Save Beverly Fairfax, in another lawsuit, said the TVC project 'fails to address the real issues plaguing Los Angeles production.' A.F. Gilmore Co., owner of the Original Farmer's Market next to The Grove, said in its filing that the city had 'run roughshod over CEQA.' Zach Sokoloff, Hackman's senior vice president, called the quartet of lawsuits an 'unfortunate but predictable abuse of CEQA.' In a statement, he said that Hackman, which owns and operates nearly two dozen studio properties, went through a lengthy review process and won support from neighbors, business groups, historic preservationists and thousands of people who work in film and television productio





