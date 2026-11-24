The Food Bank of Alaska passed out thousands of pounds of food on Monday during its annual Thanksgiving Blessing event.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska - The Food Bank of Alaska handed out thousands of pounds of food Monday at its annual Thanksgiving Blessing event. During the event, households were provided with a free turkey and the fixings for families to create a Thanksgiving feast.

“It’s really great to be able to provide these meals for people at Thanksgiving,” Cara Durr, CEO of the Food Bank of Alaska, said. “Thanksgiving is a time that we come together, we celebrate over food. ” The Food Bank also hosted a Thanksgiving Blessing event at six different sites across the Matanuska-Susitna Borough on Saturday. Durr said she estimates they were able to provide a Thanksgiving meal for around 3,500 families.

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In Anchorage, she projected her team would feed around 7,500 families.

“We’ve got great sponsorships and partnerships with the faith community to make it happen,” Durr said. “It’s just a really heartening way to go into the holidays. ” The event comes at a time when the Food Bank of Alaska said it’s seeing a heightened need for support. This year, Durr said, their partners have seen a 10% increase in people needing assistance.

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At the same time, the cost of a traditional Thanksgiving dinner has risen for the first time since 2022, according to the American Farm Bureau Federation’s annual survey.

“Us as consumers, we know how much prices are in the store,” Paula Green, the Mt. View Community Center site coordinator for the event, said.

“And so just being able to lessen that burden for people, even a little bit, is pretty meaningful, I think. ” Green told Alaska’s News Source she has been volunteering at the event for the past six years. It is an event, she said, that leaves her heart full.

“I can’t say it enough how blessed I feel and how thankful I am to be a part of it,” Green said. See a spelling or grammar error? Report it to web@ktuu.com