Carter Hart's Controversial Path to Stanley Cup Finals

Vegas Golden Knights goaltender Carter Hart, who was accused of sexual assault in 2018, has led his team to the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals. Despite being found not guilty, Hart faced initial backlash and was banned from the NHL. He has since signed with the Golden Knights and has been a key player in their playoff run. Meanwhile, Toronto Maple Leafs star Max Domi has reportedly experienced major post-surgery complications.

Carter Hart , the 27-year-old goaltender for the Vegas Golden Knights , has led his team to an unexpected berth in the 2026 Stanley Cup Finals . However, his journey to this point has been marred by controversy.

In 2018, Hart and four other players on the Team Canada world junior hockey team were accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a London, Ontario hotel room. The woman alleged that she was forced to engage in non-consensual sexual acts with the players, including Hart. The case went to trial in 2025, and after a mistrial, Hart and his teammates were found not guilty in July of the same year.

Despite the acquittal, Hart was initially banned from playing in the NHL due to their 'deeply troubling and unacceptable' behavior. Hart signed with the Golden Knights in October 2025, three months after the acquittal, and has since been a major force in guiding the team to the Stanley Cup Finals. During a media day event ahead of the finals, Hart spoke about his growth and integration into the Las Vegas community.

However, his press conference was cut short after just six minutes. Meanwhile, Toronto Maple Leafs star Max Domi has reportedly experienced major post-surgery complications after a procedure on his back at the end of the 2025-26 season





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Carter Hart Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Finals Sexual Assault Allegation NHL Max Domi Post-Surgery Complications

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