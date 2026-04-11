Carter Faith Makes Acting Debut in Netflix's Heartland Amid Career-Defining November

Country singer Carter Faith makes her acting debut alongside Jessica Chastain in the Netflix film Heartland, releasiNg the original song Still the Sparrow Sings for the soundtrack while receiving her first CMA nomination.

Carter Faith Expands Into Acting With Netflix Debut

Rising country music star Carter Faith is marking a significant career milestone by making her acting debut in the upcoming Netflix film Heartland ,which stars Academy Award winner Jessica Chastain . The film is scheduled to premiere on November 13, offering Faith an opportunity to showcase her talents beyond the realm of music. This transition into acting coincides with the release of Still the Sparrow Sings, an original song written and performed by Faith specifically for the movie's soundtrack. The track has been released through Gatsby Records and MCA,serving as the second single from the official film soundtrack. The release provides listeners with an early introduction to the musical landscape that accompanies Faith's first major role on screen,blending her established songwriting skills with cinematic storytelling.

The performance video accompanying the new single was filmed at Nashville's renowned Bluebird Cafe, a venue deeply associated with the intimate tradition of country songwriting. Filming in this historic setting connects Faiths latest work to the towns loaded heritage of lyrical craftsmanship and personal narrative. For an artist known for emotionally direCt nation compositions, appearing in a film requires a different creative approach than recording standard album material. the challenge lies in ensuring the music resonates with the broader narrative of the film while maintaining the songwriter's unique artistic voice. faith's involvement in Heartland represents a strategic expansion of her creative portfolio, allowing her to reach audiences who may not typically engage with traditional Nashville circuits.

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Soundtrack Features Prominent Artists and Cast Members

The Heartland soundtrack brings together a diverse array of talent from both the music and film industries. Alongside Faith,the album features performances from three-time Grammy winner Jennifer Nettles, Carly Pearce, Margo Price, and Channing Wilson. Notably, Jessica Chastain also contributes to the musical identity of the film,highlighting the close integration between the cast and the soundtrack. Additional musical contributions come from actors John Hawkes and Ross Lynch, whose previous credits include True Detective, Winter's Bone, My Friend Dahmer,and Chilling Adventures of Sabrina. This combination of established country voices and acting professionals suggests a project where music plays a central role in character development and plot progression.

Faith's inclusion among such accomplished artists underscores her growing standing within the country music community. Her collaboration with these figures on the soundtrack demonstrates her ability to hold her own alongside industry veterans. the soundtrack serves as more than just background music; it acts as a bridge between the films dramatic elements and the emotional resonance of country music. By featuring performers who are also part of the cast, the production emphasizes the authenticity of the musical moments within the story. This approach allows viewers to experience the characters' journeys through songs that reflect their internal struggles and triumphs, creating a cohesive artistic experience.

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Breakthrough Year and Upcoming Touring Schedule

Faith's entry into Hollywood comes during a period of unprecedented momentum in her musical career. She recently received her first-ever CMA Award nomination for Recent Artist of the Year, a recognition that will be presented during the ceremony broadcast live on ABC on November 18. This nomination places her among the top emerging talents in nation music and highlights her rapid ascent since signing with MCA and Universal Music Publishing Group. Over the past two years, Faith has accumulated hundreds of millions of streams, made numerous appearances at the Grand Ole Opry, and earned titles such as Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist and Music Row's 2025 Discovery Artist of the Year. Her album Cherry Valley received critical acclaim,including an ACM Album of the Year nomination, further solidifying her reputation as a leading voice in contemporary nation music.

In addition to her recording achievements, Faith is actively engaging with fans through extensive touring. She spent the fall supporting major acts such as Chris Stapleton, Kacey Musgraves, and Shaboozey,which helped expand her visibility to broader audiences. She is now headlining her own Cherry Valley Forever Tour, which includes stops at iconic venues like San Diego's House of Blues, St. Louis' Old Rock House, and Chicago's Joes on Weed Street. the tour schedule extends into 2027, with appearances at major festivals including Stagecoach and Tortuga Music Festival, as well as international dates at Nation to Nation events in Rotterdam and Manchester. balancing support slots with headline shows allows Faith to build a dedicated fanbase while refining her live performance skills.

A Busy November and Future Ambitions

The month of November promises to be exceptionally busy for Faith, with multiple high-profile events converging. The premiere of Heartland on November 13 is followed closely by the CMA Awards ceremony on November 18, just five days later. This tight timeline creates a whirlwind of activity involving a new song release, a major film debut,and one of the most prestigious awards shows in country music. The proximity of these events amplifies the impact of each achievement, as they collectively contribute to a narrative of artistic growth and industry validation. Faith's ability to navigate this demanding schedule reflects her professionalism and the strong support system behind her career.

Looking ahead,Faith continues to explore new avenues for creative expression. Her songwriting remains at the core of her identity, but her foray into acting opens doors to new forms of storytelling. The success of Heartland could pave the approach for future roles, while her continued touring ensures that her connection with music fans remains strong. As she enters this next chapter, Faith is poised to leverage her multi-faceted talents to achieve even greater heights. the combination of critical acclaim, commercial success, and cross-media opportunities positions her as a versatile artist ready to define the future of country music entertainment. her journey from breakout artist to award nominee and at present film actor illustrates a dynamic career trajectory that resonates with both longtime supporters and new audiences.