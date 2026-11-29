Carter Bryant Has Been Waiting On His Moment
Carter Bryant slapped himself on the head over and over after making another crucial defensive stop. The San Antonio Spurs were up eight with 7 minutes to play
Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant takes a jump shot during Spurs practice on Media Day prior to the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.
| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThey had been down 20 in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers with a trip to the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds on the line. And Bryant, who finished with only three points, three rebounds and one block, spurred a 99-96 comeback the Spurs needed. His energy set the tone for the team's defense in the final stretch: A block in transition. Staying down when Luka Dončić faked a shot.
Forcing two turnovers.a young player who has struggled to find his footing in his second season was at the center of it all.
We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here.Read the full story at SInow
Get an alert when there is news on United States NewsFollow United States News