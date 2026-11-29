Carter Bryant slapped himself on the head over and over after making another crucial defensive stop. The San Antonio Spurs were up eight with 7 minutes to play

Jun 2, 2026; San Antonio, TX, USA; San Antonio Spurs forward Carter Bryant takes a jump shot during Spurs practice on Media Day prior to the 2026 NBA Finals at Frost Bank Center.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThey had been down 20 in the first half against the Los Angeles Lakers with a trip to the NBA Cup Knockout Rounds on the line. And Bryant, who finished with only three points, three rebounds and one block, spurred a 99-96 comeback the Spurs needed. His energy set the tone for the team's defense in the final stretch: A block in transition. Staying down when Luka Dončić faked a shot.

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Forcing two turnovers.a young player who has struggled to find his footing in his second season was at the center of it all.