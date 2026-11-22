Mexico’s military captured an alleged drug lord listed among the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, sparking violent exchanges of gunfire in Sinaloa state on Friday that killed at least 11 people and sent fans fleeing from a baseball game.

Mexico’s military captured an alleged drug lord listed among the FBI’s 10 most wanted fugitives, sparking violent exchanges of gunfire in Sinaloa state on Friday that killed at least 11 people and sent fans fleeing from a baseball game.

The operation to capture Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores, known as “El Chapo Isidro,” who leads the Sinaloa-based cartel Los Mazatlecos, was accompanied by clashes between Mexican troops and armed militants in Guasave, an area known as the agricultural heart of Mexico. The defense ministry said that authorities “came under attack with gunfire and explosives” upon initiating the operation, and that militants set up roadblocks in several municipalities near the arrest site.

Also read FBI's most wanted cartel boss captured as gunfire, chaos erupt across Mexico

Dramatic footage, verified by CNN, shows a barrage of rapid fire from what appear to be Mexican security force helicopters firing at the ground and circling over Guasave city. Video captured by a surveillance camera shows an apparent exchange of gunfire between cartel members in the back of a truck and Mexican security force helicopters above in the city of Guasave in Mexico on Friday night. Local authorities confirmed “an attack on federal personnel” in Guasave.

Four members of the Mexican Army were killed during the operation, along with seven people who allegedly attempted to stop authorities from arresting Meza-Flores, Mexican Security Secretary Omar García Harfuch said. Saturday evening, the State Department warned Americans traveling in the region to be on “alert for potential violence.

” Chaos at baseball game Baseball fans at the Kuroda Park stadium scrambled out of the stands as a barrage of gunfire rang out on Friday night local time, footage geolocated by CNN showed. Video geolocated by CNN shows fans at a baseball game scramble for cover in Guasave on Friday night.

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“Get down, duck down, down, down! ” one person shouted in the panic as people clambered over barriers and a baby was heard crying off-camera. An official broadcast showed players from Venados de Mazatlán and Algodoneros de Guasave teams fleeing the field mid-game.

“It’s being suspended… there’s a situation happening off the field,” the announcers informed viewers on the broadcast. “We wish first and foremost to ask God that everything is OK… there is a national security incident, it may be better for us to go to break now.

” Baseball is arguably more popular than soccer in Sinaloa, and the game, part of the 2026 Liga Mexicana del Pacifico – the country’s premier winter professional baseball league – began at 9:30 p.m. EST. The league announced Saturday that remaining games this weekend were canceled. A local resident, running errands when the violence erupted, said private hospitals had been taken over by armed individuals, and businesses including convenience stores and gas stations were being set on fire.

“I had to take shelter inside some shops that pulled down their security shutters well before closing time,” he told CNN, speaking on the condition of anonymity. “People are still trapped inside. “Just meters away from where I was, a convoy of heavily armed civilians passed by, firing shots. ” Eyewitness footage obtained by Reuters shows numerous burned-out vehicles along highways in Sinaloa in the aftermath of clashes.

Sinaloa’s state government urged Guasave residents to stay indoors and avoid traveling on the roads, in a statement late Friday.

• Source: CNN " data-fave-thumbnails="{"big": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/videothumbnails/57220462-72966137-generated-thumbnail.jpg?c=16x9" }, "small": { "uri": "https://media.cnn.com/api/v1/images/stellar/videothumbnails/57220462-72966137-generated-thumbnail.jpg?c=16x9" } }" data-vr-video="false" data-show-html="" data-byline-html=" " data-timestamp-html=" Updated Nov 21, 2026, 4:53 PM ET PUBLISHED Nov 21, 2026, 2:20 AM ET " data-check-event-based-preview="" data-is-vertical-video-embed="false" data-network-id="" data-publish-date="2026-11-21T10:30:37.637Z" data-video-section="world" data-canonical-url="" data-branding-key="" data-video-slug="handcuffed-men-escorted-by-authorities-after-arrest-of-el-chapo-isidro" data-first-publish-slug="watch-as-cartel-kingpin-on-fbis-most-wanted-list-is-arrested-in-mexico" data-video-tags="" data-breakpoints='{"video-resource--media-extra-large": 660}' data-display-video-cover="true" data-details=""> Watch as Cartel kingpin on FBI’s most wanted list is arrested in Mexico ' class='image__dam-img image__dam-img--loading' onload='this.classList.remove' onerror='imageLoadError' height='1080' width='1920'> Video Ad Feedback Handcuffed men escorted by authorities after arrest of “El Chapo Isidro” 0:30 • Source: CNN Watch as Cartel kingpin on FBI’s most wanted list is arrested in Mexico ' class='image__dam-img image__dam-img--loading' onload='this.classList.remove' onerror='imageLoadError' height='1080' width='1920' loading='lazy'> Handcuffed men escorted by authorities after arrest of “El Chapo Isidro” 0:30 “Authorities from the Interagency Group have been deployed in an operation to restore order, which will be reported once the security operation concludes,” it added.

CNN has contacted a representative for the Mexican federal government, Liga Mexicana, Kuroda Park, and both baseball teams playing at the stadium Friday night for comment. The operation was conducted by “elite military forces” using “stealth and surprise” to reach their target, the ministry said in a post on X, adding Meza-Flores was taken to Mexico City following his arrest.

Seven other alleged members of Meza-Flores’ criminal organization were arrested in the same operation, Mexico’s Defense Secretariat said in a post on X. They include the group’s second-in-command, Germán “N,” alias “Serafín,” and José “N,” its alleged financial operator. US Ambassador to Mexico Ronald Johnson said in a social media post that “strategic intelligence sharing between the United States and Mexico” was integral to the capture.

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“Terrorist Cartels and criminals will be brought to justice,” Johnson said. “And together we will make both our nations safer. ” “This successful operation is the result of a bilateral effort to eliminate terrorists in Mexico,” US Attorney General Todd Blanche said in a statement.

“We extend our condolences to the families of the elite soldiers who were killed and our gratitude to the Mexican government. ” Turf war veteran Fausto Isidro Meza-Flores. In a 2013 statement, the US Treasury Department said the Meza-Flores cartel had been involved in “an extremely violent turf war” with the rival Sinaloa Cartel – then led by notorious drug lord Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán, who is now serving time in a US prison.

Think tank InsightCrime reports that Meza-Flores has been active in organized crime since the 1990s, first for the Juarez cartel, and then for a Sinaloa Cartel affiliate, the Beltrán Leyva Organization . Though Meza-Flores later had a violent rivalry with the Sinaloa Cartel, the US government’s September indictment alleges that he has provided it with “personnel, services, goods, controlled substances, weapons, ammunition, and monetary instruments.

” Meza-Flores is “allegedly responsible for the possession, distribution, and importation of large quantities of heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, fentanyl, and marijuana into the United States,” according to an FBI wanted poster offering a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest. More recently, the US alleges in a new indictment filed in September that Meza-Flores imported roughly 6,000 pounds of meth into the US near the border town of Eagle Pass, Texas, in 2022.

He was previously indicted in 2019 for drug trafficking violations and possession of a firearm, and in 2012 for drug trafficking charges, it said. The new indictment added several other charges, including narcoterrorism and conspiracy to provide material support to a terrorist group. The US designated the Sinaloa Cartel as a terrorist organization shortly after Trump began his second term.

The US Drug Enforcement Administration called the arrest a “significant blow” to a violent criminal organization and praised intelligence sharing between the two countries.

“ DEA commends the Mexican authorities who carried out this operation,” the agency said in a statement to CNN. CNN’s Max Saltman contributed reporting. Correction: This story has been corrected to reflect that the game interrupted at Kurdoda Park was a Liga Mexicana del Pacifico game.