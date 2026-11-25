Armed gunmen seized roughly 30 hostages at an Exito supermarket in Cartagena, Colombia, prompting a major tactical response from security forces and a standoff lasting hours.

Armed assailants have seized dozens of hostages inside a major supermarket in the Caribbean resort city of Cartagena, triggering a tense, hours-long standoff with police tactical units, troops, and naval special forces who surrounded the complex and severed electricity to the area. Authorities stated that the gunmen initially attempted to intercept an armoured vehicle before fleeing into the Exito supermarket, taking roughly 30 staff and customers hostage as responding officers closed in.

Cartagena Hostage Situation Unfolds

Police officers crouched with sidearms drawn outside the main entrance, while sharpshooters took up tactical positions across neighbouring rooftops. The security operation involved a coordinated response from multiple branches of the Colombian military and police, aiming to neutralize the threat without endangering the captives. The immediate trigger for the crisis was the attackers' failed attempt to ambush an armoured transport, which forced them to retreat into the crowded commercial establishment.

Also read Armed men take 30 hostages in Cartagena store, one of Colombia's top tourist spots

Bandits vs Terrorists Clarified

De la Espriella ruled out political terrorism or guerrilla involvement, characterising the captors as cornered bandits. He stated: "It's not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping - no, these are criminals who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then kidnapped a group of people." This distinction is critical for understanding the motive behind the siege, which appears rooted in opportunistic criminal gain rather than ideological warfare or political coercion.

Extortion Demands Revealed

Local reports indicated that the perpetrators demanded nearly $2 million, two armoured transport vehicles, and safe passage along the coastal highway to Barranquilla, roughly 130 kilometres to the north-east, though these demands were not independently confirmed. Broadcast and social media imagery showed masked gunmen wielding automatic rifles over captives kneeling across the supermarket floor. The specific request for heavy vehicles suggests the group may have intended to escape with significant logistical support, a move that would have complicated the tactical response significantly.

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Strategic Response Measures

The Colombian security forces implemented a strict containment strategy, cutting power to the immediate vicinity to limit the attackers' options and visibility. This decision was made to prevent any potential escape attempts or escalation of violence inside the darkened premises. Naval special forces and army troops established a perimeter around the Exito location, creating a cordon that prevented any unauthorized entry or exit during the critical early hours of the negotiation.

Future Implications for Safety

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by Colombian authorities in managing high-profile criminal activities in major urban centers. De la Espriella expressed confidence in the outcome, stating: "I'm not so sure it's going to turn out so well for the criminals." The event has drawn national attention to the need for robust counter-terrorism and anti-banditry protocols in public spaces, ensuring that similar crises can be resolved with minimal loss of life.