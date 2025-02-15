Carsten Sabathia Jr. Uncorks Home Run in Cougars' Season Opener

Carsten Sabathia Jr., son of Baseball Hall of Famer C.C. Sabathia, hits a solo home run in his Houston Cougars debut, leading to a three-run inning but ultimately falling short in a 14-3 loss to Minnesota.

The Cougars kicked off their season with a 14-3 loss to the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Friday at Don Sanders Field. Despite the defeat, the game marked a special moment for Houston as Carsten Sabathia, son of legendary MLB pitcher C.C. Sabathia, unleashed his power with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning. This impressive blast capped off a three-run inning for the Coogs.

Sabathia, a junior infielder who transferred from Georgia Tech, stepped up to the plate with Houston trailing 13-2 and two outs. On a 1-1 pitch, he connected with a resounding line drive that soared well over the left-field wall, landing in the parking lot of a nearby McDonald's. This home run not only marked a highlight for the Cougars but also mirrored Sabathia's power potential, surpassing his entire home run output from the previous season while playing for Georgia Tech. The younger Sabathia, the oldest of four children of C.C. and Amber Sabathia, was making his first appearance for Houston in the starting lineup at first base. His father, C.C. Sabathia, is a celebrated figure in baseball, having pitched in the Major Leagues from 2001 to 2019 for the Cleveland Indians, Milwaukee Brewers, and New York Yankees. His impressive career boasts 251 wins and a World Series championship with the Yankees in 2009. Earlier this year, C.C. Sabathia's legacy was solidified with his induction into the Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, New York. He will be officially enshrined on July 27th





