Carson Wentz Records 8.9 Passer Rating in Vikings Loss, Intensifying Trade Push for Kirk Cousins

Carson Wentz completed 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions in a 23-6 loss to the Bills, prompting Troy Aikman's criticism and a late benching for rookie Max Brosmer.

Carson Wentz produced one of the worst quarterback performances in NFL history during the Minnesota Vikings 23-6 loss to the Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The substitute starter completed just 8 of 25 passes for 81 yards, throwing two interceptions and fumbling once. His 8.9 passer rating stands as the lowest mark recorded by any quarterback with at least 25 passing attempts since tracking began in the year 2000. Undrafted rookie Max Brosmer entered the game to replace Wentz late in the fourth quarter as the collapse continued.

Wentz struggled with accuracy and poise throughout the entire contest, appearing skittish in the pocket and largely ineffective even when given time to operate. ESPN analyst Troy Aikman expressed visible frustration during the broadcast, suggesting that a near-interception at the end of the third quarter was inevitable despite Wentz having his foot stepped on by Terrel Bernard. The former star quarterback looked lost and blind at times, contributing to an offensive unit that never found any sustainable rhythm against the Bills defense.

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Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell accepted full responsibility for the offensive struggles, admitting he failed to get his starting backup into a comfortable flow. He acknowledged that the team tried various adjustments to help Wentz but fell short of finding a solution. This lack of production has left the Vikings in a precarious position within the NFC North, where they currently sit at 6-2 and only a half-game behind the Chicago Bears.

The intensity of Wentz's struggles has galvanized General Manager Nolan Teasley to aggressively pursue veteran quarterback solutions before the trade deadline. Teasley is now urged to contact the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire Kirk Cousins, who has thrown for 2,340 yards and 20 touchdowns this season. Cousins has performed well despite a mediocre receiving corps, making him the premier target for a team seeking immediate stability.

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If the Raiders decline to deal Cousins, the Vikings front office is advised to shift focus to the New York Jets for Geno Smith. Smith has thrown for 2,078 yards and 12 touchdowns, offering a reliable upgrade over the current option. Teasley should also attempt to call the Los Angeles Chargers, who are inexplicably refusing to trade Justin Herbert despite their 0-8 record and Herbert's poor statistics of six touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

Other potential trade targets include Mitchell Trubisky with the Tennessee Titans, Joe Flacco with the Cincinnati Bengals, Justin Fields with the Kansas City Chiefs, and Marcus Mariota with the Washington Commanders. Any of these veterans would provide a stark and welcome contrast to Wentz, who has now combined with original starter Kyler Murray to produce eight touchdowns and five interceptions through eight games.

The Vikings currently enjoy a championship-caliber defense led by coordinator Brian Flores, making Wentz's ineptitude even more glaring. It has become an insult to the league-leading defense to continue fielding a noncompetitive offense. The defense deserves a fighting chance to support their efforts, something they did not receive during the humiliating loss in Buffalo.

Looking ahead, the Vikings face a critical test next week when they visit the Green Bay Packers in a vital NFC North matchup. Two weeks later, they will travel to Mexico City to face the one-loss San Francisco 49ers. Bringing either Murray or Wentz to those games would be an affront to every fan and player in the organization who hopes for a winning season.

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Minnesota has the opportunity to win the competitive NFC North and challenge for the conference's top seed if they address their quarterback crisis. The team has everything in front of them aside from the most important position on the field. Without a significant move at quarterback, the rest of the season risks becoming pointless despite their current solid record.

While the Vikings might reach the playoffs without a major acquisition, their chances of achieving anything meaningful there are minimal. The front office must act decisively to secure a competent starter. Without a significant improvement at the quarterback position, the Vikings' playoff aspirations will remain unfulfilled regardless of their defensive prowess.