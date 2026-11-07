Carson Hocevar Suspended for Cup Series Finale After Martinsville Incident

Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson has suspended 16-year-old driver Carson Hocevar for the NASCAR Cup series season finale due to his brake-checking of Austin Cindric. Hocevar accepted the penalty, which includes a $100,000 fine and a 25-point deduction, stating he owes an apology to his team but does not plan to confront Cindric.

When Carson Hocevar faced the media in a formal press conference at Homestead-Miami Speedway he reminded me of a 16-year-old who had just been told by his parents he was grounded for a month.

And maybe that’s the way he felt after Spire Motorsports co-owner Jeff Dickerson announced he was suspending Hocevar for the Cup series season finale. Dickerson told Hocevar he went too far when he brake-checked Austin Cindric four times at Martinsville Speedway. In a lengthy YouTube video Hocevar posted on the eve of the Homestead press conference he referred to Dickerson as the father figure and he was his son.

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Hocevar didn’t use a script in his YouTube posting, he simply talked to his fans, explaining the situation. At Homestead, Hocevar told the media, “I lost the keys to my car for the weekend. I did not lose the ability to be here. It’s a privilege to be here.

” Hocevar traveled to Homestead to support his team and sign autographs at his merchandise trailer. He realizes he forced Dickerson to make the suspension, and he believes it’s only his Spire Motorsports team to whom he owes an apology. No conversation with Cindric is planned, unless it comes naturally as they pass each other in the garage.

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The Michigan driver declined comment on what caused his actions at Martinsville, saying he didn’t think it mattered because there was “no explanation that would make it make sense,” it “wasn’t really racing” and there wasn’t “a defense for it. ” Uncharacteristically of most drivers, Hocevar says Dickerson made the right call and “I’m a believer in it. … I have to own it.

”Hocevar’s suspension along with a $100,000 fine and a loss of 25 points from NASCAR is the largest penalty he has incurred during his brief Cup career. Previously, he received two $50,000 fines from NASCAR for incidents in June 2024 and October 2025, and a $50,000 fine from his team in June 2025. When asked why the fines have continued, Hocevar replied that possibly before his suspension the “stove wasn’t hot enough yet.

” He kept putting his hand on it until it finally got burned. The burn is the loss of his ride for Homestead. Hocevar believes it’s good to be cheered and booed and have “polarizing decisions. ” He’s not a hypocritical person, and he gives the fans something they haven’t had in decades – a driver who spends time with them after a race signing autographs.

Hocevar is a talented driver, but he needs to learn how he can be aggressive without creating “flagrant, unsportsmanlike fouls. ” NASCAR CEO Steve O’Donnell admits there’s “certainly some challenges” with Hocevar but he likes the way he meets with the fans. Perhaps the suspension is the hard dose of reality that Hocevar needed because from his remarks in the Homestead media center and in his YouTube video, he appears to be on the right path to maturity.

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Only time will tell. A North Carolina native, Deb Williams is an award-winning motorsports journalist who is in her fourth decade covering auto racing.

In addition to covering the sport for United Press International, she has written motorsports articles for several newspapers, magazines and websites including, USA Today, and The Charlotte Observer. Her awards include the American Motorsports Media Award of Excellence, two-time National Motorsports Press Association writer of the year, and two-time recipient of the Russ Catlin award. She also has won an award in the North Carolina Press Association’s sports feature category.

During her career, Deb has been managing editor of GT Motorsports magazine and was with Winston Cup Scene and NASCAR Winston Cup Scene for 18 years, serving as the publication’s editor for 10 years. In 2024 she was inducted into the NMPA Hall of Fame.