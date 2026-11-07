Carson Daly Shares How He’s Feeling Ahead of New Saturday TODAY Gig: ‘Overwhelmed, But Mostly Incredibly Grateful’

Carson is permanently joining Laura Jarrett as a co-anchor on the weekend show starting Nov. 7.

about his new role and revealed the gift he seemingly received from TODAY co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

“Maybe slightly overwhelmed, but mostly incredibly grateful for all the well wishes & kind thoughts for my new Sat @todayshow gig,” he wrote in his caption. “A new chapter, a new challenge, and a new opportunity to get better at what I love to do. I’m ready for it. ” He added that the support he has received from members of the NBC News family since the announcement was made has meant a lot to him.

Also read Carson Daly named co-host of NBC's 'Saturday Today'

“I hope to do you proud. It’ll be a process, gotta lot to learn & it all starts live tomorrow am with my partner @laurajarrett Cya then! ” he said and included a tongue-out emoji. The post included a picture of a bottle of Blanton’s bourbon whisky and a handwritten note seemingly from Savannah.

“For the Anchorman. So proud. Love Savannah,” she said. Laura wrote, “So many good times ahead—bourbon, gummies and Levain included.

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” Vicky Nguyen added, “Bring it home for our generation Carson! The one constant in everyone’s life- Carson Daly on a TV broadcast … now almost daily! ” Former NBC News correspondent Janet Shamlian said, “This is what my Saturday morning has been missing, @carsondaly. ”Carson had been appearing as an interim co-anchor on Saturday TODAY with Laura since September.

When he revealed earlier this week he would officially become her co-anchor, he confirmed he will still be a part of TODAY’s regular weekday broadcasts.

“I should just say, I’ve been very lucky to have a lot of TV gigs, but this one’s really special,” he said after making the announcement. “At my age and at my stage of my career, to have an opportunity to come in and sit next to Laura and to learn and to get better at my job, to be the best broadcaster that I can, it’s not something I take lightly.

”Along with Laura, Carson will join feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman, as well. Carson continued, “We’re going to have a lot of fun on Saturday. But most importantly, the best part about the gig, like here during the week — which I’ll still be here during the week — is getting to go to your place of employment with such high-quality human beings.

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We are a family, and the fact that I get to spend one more day in this building, six days a week, is an absolute honor. ” To celebrate, the TODAY family shared a Guinness toast. Savannah also praised Carson for making “every segment he’s in pop” and shared he is “like a brother” to her.

“You bring so much love and light, and I am so happy,” she said when reacting to his new position.left the show in MarchCarson has been with TODAY since 2013. He delights viewers each episode with his pop culture and celebrity news during the PopStart segment. Share