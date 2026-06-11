Carson Daly Officially Becomes Permanent Saturday Today Anchor

Carson Daly has been announced as the permanent co-anchor for the Saturday edition of the Today show, joining Laura Jarrett, Joe Fryer, and Angie Lassman. The move folloWs an interim period and marks a significant expansion of his role within the NBC news family. Colleagues praised his contributions and camaraderie, while Daly expressed gratitude for the opportunity to continue his broadcast career.

Carson Daly Announces Permanent Role on Saturday Today

Carson Daly has officially confirmed that he will permanently join the cast of the Saturday edition of the Today show, a move that solidifies his long-standing relationship with NBC News. During a segment on the program on November 5, Daly expressed his deep gratitude for the opportunity, describing the role as particularly special within his extensive career in television. He emphasized that he doesn't take the position lightly, noting that at this stage in his professional life, the chance to work alongside his colleagues and continue to grow as a broadcaster is a significant honor. This announcement marks the end of an interim period that began in September,during which Daly served as the co-anchor alongside Laura Jarrett while the network evaluated the fit of the new lineup.

Daly's official debut in his recent permanent role is scheduled for November 7. On that day, he will appear alongside co-anchor Laura Jarrett, feature anchor Joe Fryer, and meteorologist Angie Lassman. The addition of Daly bRings the Saturday broadcast team to a familiar and cohesive unit, with Daly joining a crew that has been developing its dynamic over recent months. His presence adds a layer of stability and continuity to the morning show, leveraging his years of experience in television to engage viewers on the weekend. The structure of the show ensures that Daly remains a visible presence on the weekday broadcasts as well, allowing him to contribute to the overall Today family while fulfilling his new weekend duties.

Also read Carson Daly named co-host of NBC's 'Saturday Today'

Reflections from Colleagues and Network Leadership

Leadership within NBC Reports has voiced strong support for Daly's expanded role. Libby Leist, the Executive Vice President of Today and Lifestyle, highlighted Daly's integral part in the Today family over the past thirteen years. she expressed thrill at the prospect of viewers spending an additional day of the week with him, praising the chemistry between Daly and Jarrett. Leist noted that the two make a great team and indicated excitement for this fresh new chapter of the Saturday broadcast. Her comments underscore the network's confidence in Daly's ability to connect with audiences and maintain the high standards of journalism and entertainment that the program is known for.

Personal tributes from fellow anchors further illuminated the positive impact Daly has had on the show's culture. Savannah Guthrie, a prominent anchor on the weekday broadcasts, shared an emotional message during the announcement segment. She described Daly as being like a brother to her and used the metaphor of salt and pepper to illustrate how he enhances every segment he touches. Guthrie stated that he brings love and light to the program, making every moment better. Her sentiment reflected the widespread appreciation among the staff for Daly's contributions,which span from his early days in the Orange Room to his current status as a key figure in the Today show's history. The camaraderie displayed during the announcement highlighted the close-knit nature of the broadcast squad.

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A Career Defined by Television Versatility

Daly's journey to this role is rooted in a prolific career in television that began with his national prominence on MTV's Total Request Live, which he hosted from 1998 to 2003. he later expanded his portfolio by hosting the late-night talk show Last Call with Carson Daly on NBC from 2002 to 2019. in addition to his hosting duties, he has served as the host and executive producer of The Voice since its premiere in 2011, and he recently took on a similar role for The Voice: Celebrity. This diverse background in entertainment, reports, and production has equipped him with a unique skill set that translates well to the multifaceted format of the Today show. His ability to navigate different genres of programming has made him a versatile asset to NBC.

Personal Life and Future Outlook

Outside of his professional achievements,Daly is a father of four children with his wife, Siri. the transition to the Saturday broadcast schedule has prompted playful exchanges with his family, particularly regarding his morning routine. In a statement shared with fans,Daly joked about how his children questioned whether he would still make pancakes at present that his schedule had changed. He reassured them that he would continue his culinary traditions, but would be preparing the pancakes for his co-workers Laura, Joe,and Angie instead of his family. This anecdote provided a glimpse into the human side of the anchor, balancing the demands of a high-profile television career with family life. As he settles into his recent role, Daly emphasized that the best part of the role is the opportunity to work with such high-quality human beings, viewing the expansion of his time in the building as an absolute honor rather than just a job change.