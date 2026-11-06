Carson Daly Joins Saturday TODAY Co-Anchor Role

Carson Daly expands his NBC morning show duties, debuting as co-anchor on the Saturday TODAY broadcast alongside Laura Jarrett starting November 7, increasing his on-air presence significantly.

Carson Daly is significantly expanding his presence on NBC's morning programming by adding a new day to his broadcasting schedule. Starting on November 7, the veteran television personality will make his debut as the co-anchor of the Saturday TODAY show. This strategic move provides viewers with additional opportunities to watch him on screen while he maintains his existing major commitments during the rest of the week.

Daly Joins Weekend Team November 7

Carson Daly will officially begin his new role co-anchoring the Saturday edition of TODAY alongside Laura Jarrett on November 7. The expanded weekend lineup will also feature feature anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman as integral parts of the broadcast team. Matt Carluccio serves as the executive producer for these weekend programs, which continue to air on Saturday mornings on NBC. This structural change effectively increases Daly's total on-air schedule to six days a week across the network's morning portfolio.

Also read Carson Daly Will Co-Anchor ‘Saturday Today’

Continues Role On The Voice

Despite taking on additional morning news responsibilities, Carson Daly will continue to serve as the host and executive producer of The Voice. He has held these prestigious positions since the NBC competition series debuted in 2011. Additionally, he executive produces The Voice: Celebrity, demonstrating his sustained influence in reality television competition formats. This dual commitment highlights his unique position within the NBC entertainment landscape, bridging the gap between live news broadcasting and premier music competition shows.

Daly Built Career On Today

Carson Daly first entered the TODAY spotlight in 2013 when he took charge of the Orange Room. This segment focused on covering digital trends and social media buzz, marking an early pivot toward interactive content. He later made the segment Pop Start his own, bringing viewers the latest updates from the entertainment and pop culture sectors. His extensive interview list has since stretched across music, sports, politics, and medicine. The show has also featured everyday heroes getting their moment in the hot seat, showcasing the breadth of his reporting capabilities.

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Beyond Television Advocacy

Carson Daly champions mental health awareness through his work beyond traditional television broadcasting. He holds a board position at the nonprofit organization Project Healthy Minds, further demonstrating his commitment to social causes. Libby Leist, the executive vice president of TODAY, credited Carson Daly with becoming a key part of the crew over the past thirteen years. She specifically praised his chemistry with co-anchor Laura Jarrett and expressed that the entire team could not wait to kick off this next phase of programming.

Team Reaction To New Role

Libby Leist stated that Carson and Laura make a great team. She emphasized that the network is excited for this fresh new chapter of the Saturday TODAY broadcast. Carson Daly was just as enthusiastic about the upcoming changes. He publicly stated that he is equal parts grateful and excited for this new opportunity. This mutual excitement signals a strong potential for high engagement from viewers tuning in for the weekend broadcasts starting in early November.