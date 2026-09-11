Carson Daly Named Permanent Saturday Today Co-Anchor Alongside Laura Jarrett

Carson Daly officially debuts as co-anchor of Saturday Today alongside Laura Jarrett, continuing his weekday hosting duties and The Voice role whIle advocating for mental health awareness.

Carson Daly has officially assumed the permanent role of co-anchor for the Saturday edition of the Today show, making his debut on November seventh, 2026. This significant career expansion sees him working directly alongside Laura Jarrett, who joins the Saturday morning team with features anchor Joe Fryer and meteorologist Angie Lassman. The announcement confirms long-standing speculation about Daly taking the weekend slot, a position he previously held on a temporary basis during a trial period that network executives deemed a natural fit. Daly continues his existing responsibilities as a weekday co-host on the main broadcast, effectively extending his daily presence on the network to six days a week.

The decision to make the arrangement permanent follows a trial period of several weeks where Daly filled in behind the anchor chair. Network leadership and staff observed that the shift was seamless, with Daly finding the rhythm of the Saturday broadcast intuitive after just a few weeks of collaboration. Daly described the choice to finalize the role as obvious, noting that he and Jarrett connected well from the start. This move marks a strategic evolution in his career, building on his extensive experience in entertainment television and late-night hosting.

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Industry reaction to the announcement has been overwhelmingly positive, with widespread support from his colleagues in the entertainment industry. The Voice coaches, including Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, Adam Levine, and Riley Green, all took time to send congratulatory messages highlighting their long-standing relationships with Daly. Daly has hosted The Voice since its inception in 2011 and recently produced a celebrity-themed spinoff of the series. The support from these peers underscores his enduring popularity and respect within the competitive television landscape.

Kelly Clarkson praised Daly's universal appeal with enthusiastic sentiments that reflected her bubbly personality. She told him that people love him and want to see his face all the time, expressing her own personal admiration for the host. This praise came alongside messages from other coaches who appreciated his versatility. The collective endorsement from the The Voice panel serves as a testament to Daly's ability to transition between formats while maintaining his unique charm and professional standing.

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Blake Shelton, known for his friendly rivalry with Daly, offered a humorous congratulation that teased Daly's relaxed approach to weekend television. Shelton joked that Daly would be drinking and that people might not take him seriously in a news capacity, but ultimately predicted he would do a great job. The exchange highlighted the playful dynamic between the two longtime friends and former co-stars. Shelton's message was filled with affectionate jabs, reflecting the camaraderie that has defined their professional relationship over the years.

Despite the intensified schedule, Daly emphasized that the Saturday broadcast will not disrupt his personal life or other commitments. He assured viewers that the Saturday show runs for only two hours, allowing him to return home quickly to resume usual weekend activities with his wife Siri and their four children. Daly noted that leading by example is a key part of his parenting philosophy, hoping his children will see his willingness to embrace new challenges. He remains fully committed to producing The Voice and other current projects without compromise.

In addition to his expanded broadcasting duties, Daly plans to use his new platform to further discuss mental health, a cause he has championed for years. Having been diagnosed with panic disorder and generalized anxiety disorder, he intends to bring honesty and vulnerability to the Saturday broadcast. He believes that talking about these experiences helps him manage his own condition and provides a relatable connection with viewers. This approach has been welcomed by Today show leadership, who praise his dedication.

This development builds on Daly's previous work with MTV's Total Request Live and his late-night talk show, Last Call, which concluded in 2019. His transition into a more serious news anchor role while maintaining his entertainment roots demonstrates a unique flexibility in the modern media landscape. Fans have expressed excitement about the change, viewing it as a well-deserved expansion of his talents. The Saturday Today show now benefits from his extensive experience and engaging presence.

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While Daly returned for The Voice Season thirty, he was confirmed to not host Season thirty-one, which is subtitled Celebrity. This separation from the reality competition series allows him to focus more heavily on his news broadcasting responsibilities. Daly has not indicated any plans to leave The Voice entirely, and the production continues with its new format. The balance between his various roles requires careful management, but his track record suggests he is up to the task.

The official start of his Saturday co-anchor duties on November seventh, 2026, represents a new chapter in his broadcasting career. By merging his entertainment expertise with news anchoring, he brings a fresh perspective to the weekend morning slot. The support from peers, family, and network executives indicates confidence in his ability to succeed. Viewers can expect a blend of familiar warmth and professional news coverage in the coming weeks.

As the Saturday team settles into their new routine, the integration of Daly and Jarrett promises to bring energy and professionalism to the broadcast. The combination of Daly's star power and Jarrett's features expertise creates a dynamic duo for weekend audiences. This strategic move by NBC highlights the value of multi-platform talent in contemporary television. The success of this arrangement will be closely watched by industry analysts and fans alike.

The decision to expand Daly's role reflects a broader trend in television toward flexible and multifaceted hosting arrangements. His ability to handle both breaking news and entertainment segments makes him a versatile asset to the network. The positive reception from both colleagues and the public suggests this is a winning strategy. As he settles into his new routine, Daly is poised to make a lasting impact on the Saturday broadcast.