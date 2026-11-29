The New York Mets locked up outfielders Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing with eight-year contract extensions, securing two young core pieces through their prime years.

The New York Mets have officially secured the future of their outfield by locking up young talents Carson Benge and A.J. Ewing to eight-year contract extensions. The deal for Benge is valued at 130 million dollars while Ewing signed for 95 million dollars. Both agreements include club options for the 2035 season. This massive commitment ensures New York retains control over two of the most exciting prospects in baseball for the foreseeable future.

This signing represents a highly strategic pivot for franchise owner Steve Cohen and president of baseball operations David Stearns. While the organization has spent nearly 2 billion dollars on free agents since Stearns arrived in 2024. These extensions are viewed as the shrewdest investments of the modern era. The team is banking on long-term stability and cost certainty rather than just immediate payroll splurges.

Also read Mets signing Carson Benge to massive $130 million extension in latest offseason splash

Benge emerged as a force during his rookie campaign with a stellar performance that earned him second place in National League Rookie of the Year voting. He posted a slash line of point two eight two point three four six point four three zero with 20 home runs and 22 stolen bases. His on-base plus slugging metrics and weighted runs created plus of 118 highlighted his offensive prowess immediately.

Benge also brought elite defensive value to right field with one of the best arms in the league. He recorded 10 outfield assists as a rookie which ranked third most in the National League. His background as a two-way player at Oklahoma State State translates directly to his fielding excellence and overall athleticism on the grass.

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Ewing provided a complementary skill set in center field during his debut season in 2026. He played in 120 games and slashed point two five two point three two four point three seven six. The 21 year old recorded 11 home runs and 25 stolen bases while generating 3.1 base runs above replacement.

His defensive metrics were equally impressive with 10 defensive runs saved and six assists. He joined an exclusive group of rookie center fielders aged 21 or younger to reach the 10 home run and 25 stolen base mark. Players like Mike Trout and Barry Bonds have previously achieved this rare combination of power and speed.

The financial structure of these contracts offers immense value for the New York front office. Ewing's new deal carries an average annual value of 11.875 million dollars. Benge's contract comes in at 16.25 million dollars annually. Their combined average annual value of 28.125 million dollars is barely half of Juan Soto's 51 million dollar average annual value.

This pricing strategy allows the Mets to absorb risk that other teams cannot. The franchise has the deep pockets to withstand an early extension that might not pan out perfectly. Even if the players merely maintain their current performance levels for the next eight years. Their salaries will remain well below their true market value in the open market.

Looking ahead the roster construction becomes increasingly fascinating. Tarik Skubal recently signed a nine year deal at age 30 while Soto is under contract through 2039. Francisco Lindor remains locked in through 2031. When Benge and Ewing's contracts expire they will be around the same age as Skubal is now.

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The Mets had already held Benge under team control through 2031 and Ewing through 2032. These extensions effectively bought out three free agent years for Benge and two for Ewing. This buys the franchise critical stability as their veteran stars age and the next wave of free agency approaches.

There is inherent risk in paying for potential rather than proven track records. The Chicago White Sox once attempted a similar strategy with Luis Robert Jr and Eloy Jimenez which did not succeed. The Atlanta Braves have found more success pairing Ronald Acuna Jr with Michael Harris II. New York is betting that their financial flexibility gives them the best chance to manage these outcomes.

This approach signals a clear difference between simply having the most money and utilizing it effectively. The Mets are positioning themselves to dominate both the free agent market and their own farm system. They can continue to shop at the top of the market every offseason. Simultaneously they are building a core of young talent that will be competitive for a decade.

The combination of expensive veteran stars and cheap productive young players creates a uniquely flexible roster. Stearns has now locked up two cornerstone players who can anchor the team through their physical primes. This balance is exactly what keeps a franchise in contention year after year. The investment may prove to be the defining smart move of the Cohen ownership era.