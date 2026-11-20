The Arizona Cardinals have to evaluate their rookie quarterback.

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck runs onto the field for warmups before a football game between the Arizona Cardinals and Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect TEMPE — The last 48 hours in the desert could have a much longer-lasting impact on the Arizona Cardinals and the future of football's most important position. Friday's announcement from head coach Mike LaFleur revealed Beck's back injury would prevent him from taking the field today, while also placing the recently signed veteran Josh Johnson in position to start.

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"Carson will be DNP today. Not going to shut the door on him, but we're going to proceed as if Josh is going to be starting on Sunday,"The Cardinals' season at 3-7 is already lost, though Beck's recent injury only throws a wrench into Arizona's plans for the rest of the year while raising questions around Beck's future with the organization.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Beck, a third-round pick, finds himself in odd territory. He's not quite in pole position to be the team's franchise quarterback, but the Day 2 capital invested in him suggests the Cardinals desperately want him to work out.

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However, a holdout from prior starter Jacoby Brissett and Gardner Minshew's arrival via free agency planted Beck as an afterthought in the desert for the first half of the season. Beck wasn't even the team's No. 2 quarterback as an inactive/emergency-only quarterback on gamedays. After Brissett was traded and Minshew was injured, the door opened for Beck's long-awaited arrival to starting duties. It was inevitable due to Arizona's poor record and the need to evaluate Beck with actual game film.

It's been an odd rookie season for Beck, who isn't exactly afforded the luxury of time to grow and develop thanks to an impending 2027 offseason where the Cardinals could very much look to add another quarterback. Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck yells out from the line of scrimmage against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 15, 2026.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters ConnectPrior to emerging out of the draft, the former Miami/Georgia product had UCL surgery on his throwing arm, which brought some questions on his ability to fully recover from the injury while also bringing on questions surrounding his arm strength. Beck suffered a rib injury in preseason play, which ultimately kept him out of the team's final three exhibition games.

Early in the regular season, Beck dealt with similar back spasms — though circumstances and stakes were much different. The Cardinals needed every possible bit of information available to form an opinion/evaluation on Beck prior to 2027, where they're loaded with the second-most projected cap space and six picks in the first four rounds of the draft.

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Beck would have to play considerably well down the stretch of this season to convince the Cardinals to not pursue another serious option at the position, especially with the possibility of a new general manager arriving next offseason. However, Beck simply needs to be healthy and available to play during these final few games for that possibility to even be on the table — and an injury-filled rookie season puts a massive damper on the short evaluation of Beck that we do have in this moment.

There's a small chance Beck can feel much better waking up on Saturday or Sunday and manage to play. There's an even bigger chance Beck returns sooner as opposed to later and finishes out the season. The Cardinals are hoping Beck pans out to be a franchise guy, but the early returns bring more questions than answers at this point in time. Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI.

Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!