Carson Beck's Cardinals Debut: The Good, Bad And Ugly

The Arizona Cardinals began the Carson Beck era.

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck looks on during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect GLENDALE — Carson Beck's debut for the Arizona Cardinals drew plenty of hype, attention and chatter ahead of Week 10's matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Eyes in the desert were glued to action at State Farm Stadium to see what the rookie quarterback could muster in spite of a truly underwhelming cast around him and a Rams defense that holds two of the league's best pass rushers.eye-opening for a few reasons — Arizona ran just 34 offensive plays.

Also read Cardinals and Rams Prepare for Crucial Week 10 NFC West Showdown Amid Injuries and Rookies

Beck turned the ball over twice. Glimmers of hope were eradicated by halftime. Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium.

Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect That sounds incredibly odd given the score and Beck's 108 passing yards with no touchdowns and two turnovers, but the reality is Beck operated at a high level given the horrid circumstances handed to him — which we'll touch on later. Beck spread the ball around effectively through short, intermediate and deep passes while proving himself as a mobile presence in the pocket.

Advertisement

Drops by numerous wideouts truly killed any chances of sustaining momentum after the second drive. Tape doesn't lie. While Beck clearly has room for improvement, he was the furthest reason as to why the Cardinals pack their bags as losers from State Farm Stadium. Pound for pound, he delivered on his end.

Beck wasn't completely off the mark for a majority of passes, though the ones that were missed weren't pretty. After his first interception wasn't close to falling on his shoulders, Beck's second pick of the day was an unfortunate mix of a poor throw and great play by Rams linebacker Wesley Bailey — who peeled off his own receiver to undercut the ball.

Beck's eyes were central the whole time, tipping Bailey to the middle and unfortunately for Arizona, that gamble paid off. The other throw was a big missed opportunity deep downfield, where Zay Jones was streaking open. Beck floated the ball a bit too much, forcing Jones to adjust inside and ultimately the pass fell incomplete.

This was Beck's first taste of legitimate NFL action, and there does need to be some patience with the rookie quarterback in terms of growth and acclimation to the speed and timing of the game. Still, those are the two top passes he'd love to have back.

Advertisement

Nov 15, 2026; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Carson Beck hands the ball off to Arizona Cardinals running back Bam Knight during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Arianna Grainey-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect The Cardinals trotted out a patchwork offensive line, practice squad receivers and a depleted running back room against one of the league's fiercest defensive fronts.

It was a recipe for disaster that no chef could stop. Beck, as an individual, played up to par given expectations. The same can't be said for the rest of the offense, or his defense that has now allowed 30 or more points in seven of the last nine weeks. Beck was sacked five times on the day.

Arizona's 34 offensive plays matches the amount of yards they had on the ground. The Cardinals went 0-6 on third down and had just one drive of five or more plays after the first quarter. Numerous drops from players stalled any potential scoring drives. Donnie Druin is the Publisher for Arizona Cardinals and Phoenix Suns On SI.

Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with the company since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!