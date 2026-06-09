Cars Roars Back to Theaters for 20th Anniversary

Pixar's 'Cars' is returning to theaters in September 2026 for its 20th anniversary, starring Michael Keaton as Chick Hicks alongside Owen Wilson's Lightning McQueen. The beloved animated film grossed $462 million worldwide and earned two Oscar nominations.

Michael Keaton 's classic adventure hit is racing back into theaters after two decades. The actor first won over audiences with his comedic charm in Night Shift (1982), Mr. Mom (1983), and Beetlejuice (1988) before becoming a global star as Gotham's Caped Crusader in Batman (1989) and Batman Returns (1992).

Over the years, he has built an impressively diverse résumé, starring in everything from Clean and Sober (1988), Much Ado About Nothing (1993), The Paper (1994), Multiplicity (1996), Jackie Brown (1997), Jack Frost (1998), and Herbie: Fully Loaded (2005). Keaton has also lent his voice to beloved animated hits, one of which is racing back into theaters. After 20 years, Cars is officially returning to theaters.

The 2006 Pixar film follows the ambitious racecar Lightning McQueen, who, while en route to the biggest race of his career, gets stuck in the small town of Radiator Springs, where he forms unlikely friendships and discovers that life is about more than fame, trophies, and crossing the finish line first. Now, two decades after its release, Pixar has announced that Cars is returning to theaters this September.

On X, the post reads, 20 years ago today, a stop in Radiator Springs showed us that the journey matters as much as the finish line. Owen Wilson leads the ensemble voice cast as Lightning McQueen alongside Michael Keaton as his rival Chick Hicks, and Paul Newman, Bonnie Hunt, Larry the Cable Guy, Cheech Marin, Tony Shalhoub, Michael Wallis, George Carlin, Paul Dooley, Jenifer Lewis, Richard Petty, Katherine Helmond, John Ratzenberger, Joe Ranft, Jeremy Piven, Bob Costas, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Richard Kind, and Jay Leno.

Cars received mostly positive reviews, resulting in a 74% Rotten Tomatoes score, with critics calling it an entertaining and enjoyable ride for younger audiences with dazzling animation, colorful characters, and plenty of charm. However, its story may be relatively simple. The movie also has an 80% audience score.

At the box office, Cars was a big hit, grossing $462 million worldwide against its $120 million budget and becoming the sixth-highest-grossing movie of 2006 behind Night at the Museum ($574M), Casino Royale ($606M), Ice Age: The Meltdown ($660M), The Da Vinci Code ($760M), and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man's Chest ($1B). Cars went on to receive two Oscar nominations for Best Original Song (Randy Newman's Our Town) and Best Animated Feature, losing the latter to Happy Feet.

The film was followed by two sequels, Cars 2 in 2011 and Cars 3 in 2017. In a recent ScreenRant article, Kevin Erdmann explained why Pixar's Cars is still so popular 20 years later: While it might not be one of the most critically acclaimed Pixar movies, Cars popularity has only increased over time.

Featuring key messages about the importance of appreciating the journey as much as the destination and that success is often hollow with no one to share it with, Cars offers a dynamic story centered on the simple premise of a world inhabited by anthropomorphic vehicles rather than humans. Cars is also available to stream on Disney+





screenrant / 🏆 7. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Cars Michael Keaton Pixar 20Th Anniversary Theatrical Re-Release

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Lions' DE D.J. Wonnum: Can 20th Ranked Player Provide Pass-Rush Boost?Wonnum appears to be top option opposite Aidan Hutchinson.

Read more »

2026 World Cup Golden Boot Winner Odds, Predictions As Mbappe Looks to Go Back-to-BackEvery time the World Cup rolls around, all eyes—and bets—are not just on who will lift the trophy, but on who will finish as the tournament’s top scorer. Will i

Read more »

Justin Hartley’s ChangeUp Productions Inks New Deal With 20th TelevisionJustin Hartley has signed a new multi-year first-look deal with 20th Television through his company, ChangeUp Productions. .

Read more »

Phoebe Bridgers announces back-to-back tour dates at Gainbridge FieldhousePhoebe Bridgers has revealed details on her upcoming world tour, which includes two stops in Indianapolis.

Read more »