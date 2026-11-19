DeFlock Carrollton organizer called the news a “game changer” for residents’ perceptions of Flock cameras in Carrollton.

From the stories making headlines to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas one of a kind, Dallas Observer is there. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep independent local journalism going strong in 2027.confirmed the decision in an emailed statement to the Observer.

An audit into the department’s use of Flock cameras has been ongoing, and the move is tied to its findings, the spokesperson said. Information on what exactly led to the decision has not been released. The department spokesperson said an investigation into the matter is ongoing and that the unnamed officer will remain on administrative leave during the process.

Also read Carrollton woman escapes house fire as neighbors rush to help

The audit followed several town hall meetings in which residents raised concerns about the technology and how the department manages access, the spokesperson said. Dallas residents left ‘without any resources’ as AI cameras spur code enforcementAI-powered trash truck cameras in Dallas capture 20,000 images, yield low citations “Carrollton is committed to ensuring Flock Safety technology is used appropriately and in accordance with departmental policies,” the statement reads. The statement said the officer was placed on leave on Nov. 9.

No further information was provided as the investigation is ongoing. In a previous interview with the Observer, DeFlock Carrollton organizer Hannah Foust expressed concern over the level of departmental oversight. Audit logs Foust provided to the Observer for July, August and September show that each month, about 1% of searches made by Carrollton PD are reviewed as a random sample.

Advertisement

For instance, a sample of 60 searches made in September were reviewed in an audit, compared to 6,015 queries reported on the month.

“I’m still disappointed that as a resident we had to mobilize and demand that someone oversee a program like this, and that there be an audit process in place,” Foust said on the phone Wednesday. “The audit process that’s outlined in the policy was not established until July of this year, after we asked for audit records and found out there were none. ”No issues were reported in the three-month period.

Foust obtained the logs through open records requests, and the department has instructed the Observer to file its own request to view October records. It remains unclear whether the ongoing audit has expanded its scope beyond the monthly reviews in September and August. Public scrutiny on Flock Cameras and their use by law enforcement agencies has persisted in recent months.

Along with general data and privacy concerns, potential abuse by law enforcement officers has been a major theme in debates over the technology’s use. At least 50 officers across the country were reported to have been accused or disciplined for misusing Flock ALPRs in an August Reports have documented officers using the cameras to stalk past romantic partners, acquaintances, and even strangers.

Advertisement

A subsequent Post investigation also found thatFoust said the news has hurt residents’ faith in the department’s ability to use the technology responsibly, and added that she will watch the investigation’s results closely.

“What I’m seeing and hearing from people reaching out to me is that this is a bit of a game changer,” Foust said. “They heard from the Carrollton Police Department and City Council members a lot of talk about accountability, and some people who were okay with Flock previously. This has shaken some of that confidence and that trust. ”From breaking news and investigative reporting to the restaurants, music and culture that make Dallas unique, we’re there.

This article is free to read, but isn’t free to produce. Help us raise $25,000 by December 31 to keep telling the stories that matter in 2027.