Carroll Lady Eagles Dominate Dale County in Girls Soccer

The Carroll Lady Eagles secured a convincing 10-1 victory over Dale County in high school girls soccer action on Tuesday night. Sahara Moreno and Karois Moreno led the scoring with four goals and three goals respectively. Enterprise boys soccer team defeated Montgomery Catholic 4-2 in a rain-affected match. Other significant results include Dale County's win over Carroll in boys soccer and a 2-2 draw between Dothan and Houston Academy junior varsity girls teams.

Carroll's Lady Eagles soared to a decisive 10-1 victory over Dale County on Tuesday night in high school girls soccer action. Sahara Moreno led the offensive charge with four goals, while her sister, Karois, contributed three goals and an assist. Savannah Pedroza, Kaylee Johnson, and Jordan Culp each added a solitary goal to the Lady Eagles' impressive scoreline. Pedroza's performance extended beyond her goals, as she dished out a remarkable five assists.

Clorinda Pisano and Leilani Faulk each recorded one assist, further showcasing the team's collaborative spirit. Defensively, Millan Tharp stood tall with seven steals, while Molly Weeks made nine crucial saves in goal, securing the resounding win for Carroll (4-0). Dale County's lone goal was scored by Sharai Lopez.Meanwhile, the Enterprise boys soccer team emerged victorious in a rain-soaked match against Montgomery Catholic, securing a 4-2 win at Wildcat Stadium. Jonathon Alonzo spearheaded the Enterprise attack with two goals, while Jose Segura and Robin Javier each added a goal to contribute to their team's success. In a separate match, the Enterprise JV boys also triumphed over Montgomery Catholic with a commanding 10-0 victory.In another captivating matchup, Dale County edged out Carroll with a 2-1 win. Larry Naovarath and Ethan Grissom scored a goal each for Dale County, while Vraj Prajapati found the back of the net for Carroll.The Dothan and Houston Academy junior varsity girls teams battled to a 2-2 draw in a closely contested match. June Haynie and Layla Pfister each scored a goal for Dothan, with Pfister also adding an assist to her team's tally





