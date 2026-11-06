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Carrier's goal snaps 3rd-period tie as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-3

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Carrier's goal snaps 3rd-period tie as Hurricanes beat Islanders 5-3
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The Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Thursday night.

William Carrier scored the go-ahead goal in the third period and the Carolina Hurricanes beat the New York Islanders 5-3 on Thursday night. Logan Stankoven, Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Andrei Svechnikov also scored for Carolina, which won for the fourth time in five games.

Sebastian Aho had two assists, and Brandon Bussi finished with 24 saves. Jalen Chatfield added an empty-net goal in the final minute of the third. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Mitchell Chaffee and Viktor Eklund also scored for the Islanders, who lost their second straight game. Semyon Varlamov made 34 saves.

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Aho fired a shot from the left wall, and Carrier buried the rebound with 5:08 remaining in regulation. The Hurricanes jumped out to a two-goal lead in the first 3:20, scoring on two of their first three shots. Carolina took advantage of a New York miscue when forwards Anthony Duclair and Jean-Gabriel Pageau over-skated a bouncing puck, and Stankoven sent a wrist shot between Varlamov's pads.

Jackson Blake extended his point streak to eight games with the primary assist on the opening goal. Matthew Schaefer tried to keep a play alive in the offensive zone late in a shift and was caught up ice. Jordan Martinook found Kotkaniemi behind the Islanders defense for an easy redirection 3:20 into the first to give Carolina a 2-0 lead.

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Chaffee redirected Schaefer's shot from the point for his first of the season, and Schenn converted a wraparound just over two minutes later to tie it. Eklund answered with a one-timer from the slot with less than three minutes remaining in the period to even the score at 3. The Islanders signed veteran defenseman Ben Hutton to a one-year contract Thursday.

Hutton, 33, had joined New York on a professional tryout Monday after recording 15 points in 55 games with the Vegas Golden Knights last season.

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