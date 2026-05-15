Carrier Johnson Gives Brief Account of Night She Was Attacked by John Worboys, Warning About Tensions in London

Carrie Johnson, a journalist for the Mail on Sunday, recounts her experience of being drugged by John Worboys, a suspected serial rapist, in the back of his cab.

CARRIE JOHNSON: What happened the night rapist John Worboys drugged me in the back of his black cab when I was just 19'We're facing a battle for the nation's soul': Starmer's warning as police gear up to deal with 80,000 protesters at rival rallies in London Jake Hall's final hours revealed: The neighbour who desperately tried to save him, what friends say is really to blame... and the five mystery guests he was partying with.

FRED KELLY visits site of TOWIE star's tragic death BORIS JOHNSON: If these Left-wing clowns do defenestrate Starmer, it'll be a completely undemocratic fraud on voters.

And the nation will clamour for an early election… Josh Widdicombe is confirmed as Strictly host as comedian joins new line up alongside Emma Willis and Johannes Radebe Husband of doomed dive group leader says 'something must have happened down there' as mystery surrounds why the five attempted to explore 'cave so deep even divers with best equipment don't try' The chilling side of Dubai: How British man was beaten, left in the desert and thrown in hellhole prison... all because of a mistake his son made How I lost 3 STONE in 3 WEEKS. My free method's more effective than any fat jab.

I've reversed pre-diabetes and no longer need a knee op: DONAL MACINTYRE's extraordinary investigation Andy Burnham given permission to stand in by-election as Keir Starmer caves into MPs' demands not to block 'King of the North' for a second time How 'Catarina' swept Italy off its feet: SAM GREENHILL watched 'emotional' Princess of Wales as she made her first solo foreign trip since cancer diagnosis Horrifying final days of killer dad Chris Watts' pregnant wife before she was slaughtered alongside their daughters.

Read all the chilling texts and receipts in full for first time: 'My eyes burn from crying' Married nurse, 27, who'd recently given birth to second child executed by stranger in parking lot as she finished long hospital shift The truth about what happens if you drink more than 14 units of alcohol a week - and how much it shortens your life by (and it's shorter than you think)Teacher dies in school in front of horrified students following 'medical emergency' - as tributes paid to 'kind and beautiful lady' Noah Price, 19, can't keep his hands off fiancée Venezuela Fury, 16, as couple leave picturesque wedding venue after dress rehearsal - and Pairs admits she is feeling 'nervous' Actor who played Dr Watson in classic Sherlock Holmes TV series as well as appearing in Coronation Street dies aged 91 After Steve got breathless on short walks he was diagnosed with deadly COPD.

Now he's healthy again and can even run marathons... and doctors say nearly every sufferer can do the same Mick Jagger, Eric Clapton and Felicity Kendal get satisfaction as celebs win two-year planning battle to stop 29-storey tower ruining their view of the Thames Celebs Go Dating star Coleen Nolan fights back tears as she reveals her sister had sex with her boyfriend behind her back Rivals fans can't believe their eyes as Aidan Turner goes fully nude in raunchy scene and flashes EastEnders legend Pam St Clement who makes surprise cameo as bonkbuster series returns 'bigger and better' than ever Beatles manager Brian Epstein was murdered by US mafia, Reggie Kray claimed in newly unearthed interview Chilling secrets of young mom whose two children drowned after she fell asleep on the couch... as horrifying autopsy results are revealed





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Carrier Johnson John Worboys Drugged Black Cab London Potential Tensions

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