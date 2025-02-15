Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. Commences Trading on TSXV Following Qualifying Transaction

Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (CCDS) is set to commence trading on the TSXV at the end of next week following a Qualifying Transaction with Carrier Connect Systems Ltd. HVII previously halted trading in its common shares in connection with the announcement of the transaction. CCDS operates a Tier II/III data center in downtown Vancouver, providing co-location and data center solutions.

HVII's trading halt has been lifted following the completion of a Qualifying Transaction. The company has acquired Carrier Connect Systems Ltd. and changed its name to Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc. (CCDS). Trading of CCDS shares is expected to begin on the TSXV at the end of next week. As part of the transaction, HVII issued 3,600,000 shares to Carrier's former securityholders and paid $100,000 to certain Carrier creditors. Prior to the closing, HVII consolidated its shares on a 2.

98125 for one basis and changed its name. With the consolidation and issuance of the consideration shares, there are now 9,600,000 CCDS shares outstanding. The new CUSIP number for the shares is 14446B108 and the new ISIN is CA14446B1085. The newly constituted board of directors consists of Mark Binns, Johan Arnet, Peter Smyrniotis, and Mitch Demeter. Mark Binns remains as Chief Executive Officer, Zula Kropivnitski serves as Chief Financial Officer, and Johan Arnet is Chief Technology Officer and Corporate Secretary. Carrier continues as a wholly-owned subsidiary of CCDS. Further details of the transaction are available in previous HVII news releases and the filing statement on SEDAR. Additionally, Johan Arnet's controlled private company, Thinsolution, acquired 2,880,000 CCDS shares in exchange for its shares in Carrier. This gives Thinsolution ownership and control over 30% of CCDS shares on a non-diluted basis. Before the transaction, Thinsolution had no ownership or control over CCDS. Currently, Thinsolution doesn't plan to acquire or dispose of additional CCDS securities. However, depending on market conditions, they may acquire more shares, sell existing or future shares, or maintain their current position. A copy of the early warning report is available from Thinsolution Inc. c/o Carrier Connect Data Solutions Inc.CCDS operates a Tier II/III data center in downtown Vancouver, specializing in co-location and data center solutions for service providers, enterprises, and small businesses. As a carrier-neutral facility, CCDS systems are fully independent and owned within its leased space. The company's primary market is the Vancouver Metropolitan Area, serving clients who use its facility as a primary or secondary data center based on their needs. All information provided in this press release regarding HVII, Carrier, and CCDS was supplied by the respective parties for inclusion without independent review. Each party, along with its directors and officers, relied on the other parties for information. The TSX Venture Exchange Inc. has not reviewed or endorsed the Qualifying Transaction and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this release





mining / 🏆 449. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

BUSINESS FINANCE TECHNOLOGY DATA CENTERS QUALIFYING TRANSACTION TSXV VANCOUVER

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

US carrier starts offering truly unlimited data plan with no slowdowns, low priceCosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news.

Read more »

Instacart Worker Struggles With Carrier's Data Connection After SwitchA recent switch to a new carrier has caused frustrating data connection issues for an Instacart worker. Frequent call drops and Discord disconnections threaten their ability to secure orders, highlighting the critical need for reliable data speeds in their line of work.

Read more »

Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Proposes Aggressive Scaling Solutions for Data AvailabilityEthereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin has outlined ambitious plans to enhance Ethereum's data availability (DA) bandwidth. Buterin argues that Ethereum's base layer has the potential to scale significantly, even without relying solely on layer-2 (L2) solutions. He proposes raising the target bandwidth to one megabyte per second within a year or two and emphasizes the importance of continuous improvements to keep Ethereum competitive.

Read more »

AI For Data-Driven Tutoring Solutions: Is Socrates Here?A new set of data shows off some of the fruits of edtech in the AI age.

Read more »

Chevron, Engine No. 1, and GE Vernova Team Up to Build US Data Center Power SolutionsChevron, Engine No. 1, and GE Vernova announce a partnership to build a new company focused on developing scalable and reliable power solutions for US-based data centers.

Read more »

Chevron, Engine No. 1 Partner to Build Energy Solutions for US Data CentersChevron and Engine No. 1 are teaming up with GE Vernova to create a company that will develop scalable power solutions for US data centers using natural gas. The project aims to establish a multi-gigawatt-scale co-located power plant and data center, initially focusing on the U.S. Southeast, Midwest, and West regions. The collaboration seeks to address the need for affordable and reliable energy to fuel AI development in America.

Read more »