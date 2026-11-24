Brian Flanagan confirms Carrie TV Season 2 filming begins next year with a 2028 release. Details on the plot expansion beyond Stephen King's original novel are now available.

Amazon Prime Video has achieved a rare television success with its modern adaptation of Stephen King's classic horror novel and Brian De Palma's 1976 film. The series has exceeded expectations, delivering a compelling narrative that honors the source material while appealing to contemporary audiences. This achievement reinforces Brian Flanagan's reputation as a leading voice in the horror-drama genre following his recent acclaimed projects.

Production Schedule and Release Timeline

Brian Flanagan provided an update on the production timeline for the second season of the show. He stated that he submitted the script for the first episode of the new season earlier in the day. Although the writers have been developing ideas unofficially for some time, actual filming is not scheduled to begin until sometime next year.

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Consequently, the series will not be ready for broadcast until sometime in 2028 at the earliest. This timeline reflects standard industry practices where planning and production gaps can span two to three years. Such delays are common when networks await official greenlights before committing full resources to a new season.

Plot Expansion Beyond Source Material

The second season will take the story beyond the pages of Stephen King's original writing. The plot follows Carrie White, played by Summer H. Howell, as she escapes her hometown and the traumatic events of her high school years. The narrative shifts to explore her journey to find her place among a group of extraordinary gifted women.

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Flanagan noted that Carrie's character arc has always possessed a clear trajectory that extended past the original ending. He mentioned that this direction was always in the back of his mind and had been discussed with Summer H. Howell and Stephen King. The author remained aware of and excited about the potential for the character to continue her story in a new context.

Stakeholder Perspectives and Creative Process

Brian Flanagan emphasized that the creative team did not want to jinx the project by fully exploring these directions before receiving official permission. He described the writers' room as firing on all cylinders as they immerse themselves in the new storyline. The first season established a cult of psychically-powered women, creating intrigue for both episodic stops and the overarching narrative.

King himself was involved in early conversations about the character's future. Flanagan confirmed that the potential for expansion was always part of their discussions. This collaborative approach ensures that the adaptation remains faithful to the spirit of King's work while allowing for necessary creative evolution in a serialized format.

Impact on Viewers and Future Franchise Potential

The delay in production highlights the complexity of developing high-quality television adaptations of beloved literary works. Fans accustomed to quick renewals may face longer waits, but the detailed planning ensures a robust narrative structure. The show aims to capitalize on the strong foundation laid in the first season.

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There is speculation that the series might become part of a larger franchise, potentially alongside other Stephen King adaptations. The success of this modern reimagining suggests strong audience interest in well-crafted horror dramas. The extended timeline allows the production team to refine the story and character development for maximum impact upon its 2028 debut.