Mike Flanagan confirms Carrie season 2 is in active development with the first script delivered. Creator outlines three-season plan for Prime Video supernatural series.

Mike Flanagan is officially moving forward with the production of Carrie season 2 following the successful launch of the Prime Video supernatural horror series. The showrunner confirmed in a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter that he has returned to full-time work on the next chapter of the adaptation based on Stephen King's 1974 novel. This development comes less than two weeks after the show premiered and received solid ratings from viewers.

First Script Delivered To Network

Flanagan revealed that he turned in the script for the first episode of season 2 on the very morning of the interview. He described the current atmosphere in the writers room as firing on all cylinders, indicating a high level of creative momentum. The showrunner noted that he and his team had been working on material for season 2 unofficially for some time. They prepared this groundwork in anticipation of the series being renewed by Prime Video after the premiere.

Also read Crave Renews 'Yaga' For Season 2 With Carrie-Anne Moss Returning

Summer Howell And Creative Trajectory

The series stars Sumer H. Howell as the titular teenage character who navigates high school while developing telekinetic abilities. Flanagan emphasized that the journey of the character has always had a clear narrative trajectory in his mind. He explained that this vision was a constant topic of conversation between him and Howell. The creative team wanted to ensure they were ready to explore the next stage of the story without rushing or jinxing the project before official approval.

Three Season Plan And Future Goals

The creator affirmed that the original plan for a three-season arc remains intact for the series. He described the narrative structure for seasons two and three as having a very clean and defined path. Flanagan stated that the ultimate hope is to begin filming the new season next year. This timeline assumes the writing process remains on its current schedule and meets all network requirements for production readiness.

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Risks Of Extending The Narrative

Despite the optimism surrounding the renewal, Flanagan acknowledged the dangers of extending a story beyond its intended length. He admitted it would be presumptuous to assume a third season would definitely happen. To mitigate this risk, the writers room is approaching the project with the mindset that they are only guaranteed two seasons. This disciplined approach aims to preserve the quality of the narrative and avoid diminishing returns.

Stephen King And Network Collaboration

Stephen King has been actively involved in the development of the adaptation series. The author was aware of the potential for continuing the story and expressed excitement about its possibilities. Flanagan noted that King was always part of the broader creative discussions. The showrunner mentioned that the author was always present in their conversations regarding the character's future. This collaboration ensures the adaptation stays true to the source material's core themes.